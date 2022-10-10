Museum-Worthy 1971 Honda CB750 Showcases the Power of Well-Executed Restorations

Perfection isn’t an attainable goal – unless you happen to be this ‘71 MY CB750, that is.
According to the description and user comments on Bring a Trailer (BaT), this mesmerizing 1971 Honda CB750 was subjected to an all-encompassing refurbishment under current ownership. The exact details concerning the overhaul process are a little blurry, but what we can tell you for sure is that the motorcycle’s bodywork and frame got repaired, then repainted from head to toe.
Its wheels received new stainless-steel spokes and Metzeler Sportec rubber at both ends, while the suspension hardware, Nippon Denso instruments, and braking components have all been swapped with sprightlier replacements. Instead of the HM300 exhaust silencers originally worn by Honda’s fabled UJM, you will now find an immaculate set of HM341s keeping noise levels in check.
The CB750 Four K1 saw its engine rebuilt with top-shelf internals, and its cockpit area carries fresh mirrors, switches, and controls. If you’d like to try your hand at snatching this Japanese marvel, keep in mind that it’ll be listed at no reserve on the BaT platform until Thursday, October 13. For the time being, one would need about eight grand in order to surpass the top bid, which amounts to $7,700.
As for the bike’s fundamentals, its power source comes in the form of an air-cooled 736cc inline-four with quad Keihin carburetors and eight valves motioned though a single overhead cam. Joined by a five-speed transmission, the mill is good for up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft.
Making its way to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, this force enables the CB750 to reach a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). There’s a steel duplex cradle skeleton holding everything together, and it rests on telescopic forks up north and preload-adjustable shocks down south. Last but not least, stopping power hails from a single disc at the front and a traditional drum at the back.
