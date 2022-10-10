1992 Autozam AZ-1, a Kei Class Vehicle You Never Heard of, Is Up for Grabs

The Autozam AZ-1 is a kei car that not many have heard of, and that’s because kei cars are built for a niche market based in Japan. Few foreigners are acquainted with how these cars look unless they are die-hard petrolheads.
Initially developed in the 1980s, the Autozam AZ-1 was only released in early 1992, and only in Japan, with fewer than 4,400 examples built over a three-year production run. This means it is a rarity even in its home market.
Taking design cues from the sports cars of the era, the Autozam AZ-1 comes with side strakes like the Ferrari Testarossa, a two-tone color scheme like the Ferrari 512BB, and DeLorean DMC-12-inspired gullwing doors. Development was handled by Toshihiko Hirai, who is also responsible for the original Mazda MX-5, also known as Miata.
The mid-engined kei-class AZ-1 weighs in at just 720 kilograms (1,587 lbs) and takes power from a turbocharged inline-three cylinder engine with a displacement of 657cc. The engine produces 66 hp (69 ps) and 63 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
A stray example of the kei car has come up for sale via Bring a Trailer out of New Jersey. It’s a right-hand-drive example of the Autozam AZ-1 that comes dressed in Classic Red with gray lower body cladding, dual side-view mirrors, as well as a rear wing. It rides on a set of white-painted 13″ multi-piece wheels clad in 165/60 Bridgestone Potenza RE-01 tires.
The interior features two seats with black and red upholstery, a Sparco steering wheel, white-faced gauges, a Kenwood CD player, plus air conditioning.
According to the listing, the car was imported to the US from Japan under previous ownership, while the current owner purchased it in 2021. The odometer currently shows 72,000 kilometers (approx. 45,000 miles).
If you like what you’re seeing and want to experience sports car thrills on a budget, go check it out.
Taking design cues from the sports cars of the era, the Autozam AZ-1 comes with side strakes like the Ferrari Testarossa, a two-tone color scheme like the Ferrari 512BB, and DeLorean DMC-12-inspired gullwing doors. Development was handled by Toshihiko Hirai, who is also responsible for the original Mazda MX-5, also known as Miata.
The mid-engined kei-class AZ-1 weighs in at just 720 kilograms (1,587 lbs) and takes power from a turbocharged inline-three cylinder engine with a displacement of 657cc. The engine produces 66 hp (69 ps) and 63 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
A stray example of the kei car has come up for sale via Bring a Trailer out of New Jersey. It’s a right-hand-drive example of the Autozam AZ-1 that comes dressed in Classic Red with gray lower body cladding, dual side-view mirrors, as well as a rear wing. It rides on a set of white-painted 13″ multi-piece wheels clad in 165/60 Bridgestone Potenza RE-01 tires.
The interior features two seats with black and red upholstery, a Sparco steering wheel, white-faced gauges, a Kenwood CD player, plus air conditioning.
According to the listing, the car was imported to the US from Japan under previous ownership, while the current owner purchased it in 2021. The odometer currently shows 72,000 kilometers (approx. 45,000 miles).
If you like what you’re seeing and want to experience sports car thrills on a budget, go check it out.