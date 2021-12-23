Toyota C+Pod All-Electric Kei Car Is Now a Full-Blown JDM

Japanese carmaker Toyota has long been at the front of electrification efforts in the automotive industry. Even if it presently no longer leads the charge toward a more sustainable future, the Prius, for instance, will forever be remembered as one of the vehicles that started this entire craze.
At the moment, the Japanese behemoth does not have a mass-produced fully electric vehicle in its lineup. Sure, there’s the upcoming bZ4X, but that won’t be here until next year, so for now, those who wish to drive a fully-electric Toyota have no option. Or do they?
Over in its home country, Toyota has something called C+Pod. A kei car that has now been around for exactly a year, and was initially intended for corporate users, of which there are plenty in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Seeing how the initial batch has proven immensely successful, Toyota announced this week it is expanding the sale of the C+Pod to “all customers in Japan,” opening the floodgates to a significantly ramped-up production.
“It has been well received by customers who have used it, especially for its ease of handling, environmental friendliness, and full range of safety and security features despite its ultra-compact body,” said the carmaker in a statement.
“We are now ready to deliver the C+pod to a wider range of customers, so we have decided to expand the sales target to all customers nationwide.”
The car will be offered via lease contracts, with pricing kicking off at 1,650,000 yen for the X grade and 1,716,000 for the G. In a currency we can all understand, that would be $14,435 and $15,012, respectively, at today’s exchange rates.
The C+Pod is a rear-wheel-drive machine, powered by a lithium-ion battery that gives it a range of 93 miles (150 km), just perfect for city use. The wheels get their spin from an electric motor good for just 12 hp, but more than enough to ensure a cruising speed of 37 mph (60 kph).
The two-seater is meant, according to Toyota, for “young, single new drivers, or older individuals who may be nervous about driving.”
