Museum-Grade 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 With Four-Digit Mileage Is Next to Impeccable

Enclosing brutish amounts of power in a retro package, this mean machine is a force to be reckoned with.
Inside its aluminum twin-spar frame, the 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 houses an air- and oil-cooled 1,127cc inline-four juggernaut with sixteen valves, quad 36 mm (1.4 inches) Mikuni carbs, and dual overhead cams. The engine is linked to a hydraulically-operated wet clutch and a five-speed transmission, which sends power to the rear wheel via a drive chain.
When the tachometer points to the 9,500-rpm mark, a sizeable herd numbering 143 ponies will be summoned at the crankshaft. Lower down the rev range, the ‘90 MY Gixxer is propelled by 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) of twisting force. This monstrous oomph lets Suzuki’s crotch rocket go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).
With great speed comes the need for solid brakes, so the GSX-R1100 carries slotted 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up north and a drilled rotor out back. As far as the motorcycle’s suspension is concerned, you’ll find 43 mm (1.7 inches) telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable shock absorber at the opposite end. Without taking any fluids into consideration, the Japanese phenom weighs 463 pounds (210 kg).
This article’s photo gallery displays a spotless exemplar with just under 10k miles (16,000 km) on the odometer, wearing a tinted aftermarket windshield installed under previous ownership. The bike spent the last six years as an ornament rather than a rideable machine, and it is now searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions!
At the moment, the leading bid is placed at 6,600 freedom bucks, but that's obviously not enough to satisfy the reserve price. In case you’re feeling more generous, then make sure you pay the IMA website a visit within the next six days because the online auction will end on Wednesday, July 27. Don’t expect to snatch this treasure for pennies, though, or else you might be disappointed.
