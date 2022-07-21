Restored 1965 Triumph Bonneville T120R Features Heaps of Classic British Elegance

You ought to watch out, because this vintage showstopper may flirt with your credit card.
This ‘65 MY Triumph Bonneville T120R is said to have been refurbished by one of its previous owners before 2015, but the exact details concerning the restoration process are a mystery. The work performed following the latest owner’s acquisition is well documented, however, so let us dive in for a quick analysis.
For starters, the Bonnie was fitted with a six-volt electronic ignition system, as well as fresh fuel lines and petcocks. Its rectifier, battery and steering damper were replaced with modern componentry, while the clutch plates, carbs and gas tank have all been cleaned for good measure.
In the unsprung sector, one may find a pair of Dunlop Gold Seal K70 tires mounted over replacement tubes and rim tape. Triumph’s classic icon is now offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, which is where it will remain listed for seven more days (until July 27). The highest bid submitted thus far amounts to a mere 3,000 bucks, but we don’t think it’ll stay in the lead for much longer.
The T120R is brought to life by an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine featuring 8.5:1 compression, two Amal inhalers and a total of four valves. When the crankshaft whirls at about 6,500 revs per minute, the mill is capable of supplying up to 46 horses. This force gets handed over to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which keeps the rear 18-inch wheel in motion by means of a chain final drive.
Ultimately, the whole procedure has the potential to result in a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). For suspension-related activities, Meriden’s artifact uses telescopic forks at the front and dual Girling shock absorbers at the other end. Stopping power is generated by single-leading shoe drum brakes at both poles, and the entire structure tips the scales at 364 pounds (165 kg) with fluids.
