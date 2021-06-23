Muscle Cars Meet Video Games in a New Thelma & Louise-Inspired Title

There are plenty of driving and racing games out there, but the folks over at Serious Sim, the same publisher that brought us the popular tactical war sim Radio Commander, promise a completely unique approach with their new title called Heading Out.
Inspired by famous road movies like Vanishing Point and Thelma & Louise, Heading Out puts you behind the wheel of muscle cars and lets you become a vigilante driving across the United States.
The experience Heading Out promises to offer is completely tailored to each player, as you’re free to decide how you want to drive and what missions you want to do. You’re going to be invited into various events along your ride, and Serious Sim seems to suggest in its announcement trailer (embedded below) that you’ll also have to keep an eye on the map and plan your next move in advance every time.
Certainly, the driving bit is the one that caught our attention, though unfortunately, very little has been provided at this point. But the publisher says things like the fuel level and the car condition are critical for your progress in the game.
Serious Sim promises to bring back the “joy of the drive” in a digital format, but obviously, it’s way too early to discuss how the driving part is going to be since all we got was a trailer and a bunch of screenshots.
And given the game is all about muscle cars, it’s critical for Serious Sim to make sure it reproduces the old-school V8 feeling just right, especially since everything is said to come down to the driving experience itself.
Heading Out is projected to launch in 2022, with no further specifics on the ETA available right now. The game has already been confirmed for PC, but it’s not known if console versions are also planned or not.
