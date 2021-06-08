Mr. Norm’s-Inspired 1970 Dodge Super Bee Going Under the Hammer, Awards in Tow

Very few countries in the world have such a car culture that dealerships can become icons of the industry. The U.S. is one of them as on more than one occasion, dealerships there have shaped the future of several car models.
Among the most famous such establishments is Chicago-based Grand Spaulding Dodge, a business that was responsible for many Dodge cars hitting the roads and strips, both in stock and modified form at the height of the muscle car wars.
Made famous by one of its owners, Norm Kraus, better known as Mr. Norm, Grand Spaulding was among the first to offer proper tuning for the cars it sold and quickly spawned a cult following of sorts, one that continues to this day and makes Mr. Norm-touched cars sell for big bucks.
The Super Bee we have here is not a full Grand Spaulding car but was inspired by the shop. It is listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month (online bidding already open), and it is going with no reserve.
We’re told the build, described as a rotisserie restoration, is a Mr. Norm's-inspired Grand Spaulding Special. Over the years, it managed to land the Best of Show award at the International Show Car Association World of Wheels five times, and that should make it a notable apparition.
Wrapped in white with red accents over a red interior, the Super Bee is powered by a six-pack 383ci (6.3-liter) engine working with a 4-speed manual transmission. No performance figures are given.
The interior, upgraded for the most demanding of modern-day customers, comes with 6-way bucket seats, a center console with armrest, and special gauges. We are not told how many miles the odometer shows.
There is no estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but we do see it making a splash. We’ll come back on it as soon as we learn how much it fetched.
Made famous by one of its owners, Norm Kraus, better known as Mr. Norm, Grand Spaulding was among the first to offer proper tuning for the cars it sold and quickly spawned a cult following of sorts, one that continues to this day and makes Mr. Norm-touched cars sell for big bucks.
The Super Bee we have here is not a full Grand Spaulding car but was inspired by the shop. It is listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month (online bidding already open), and it is going with no reserve.
We’re told the build, described as a rotisserie restoration, is a Mr. Norm's-inspired Grand Spaulding Special. Over the years, it managed to land the Best of Show award at the International Show Car Association World of Wheels five times, and that should make it a notable apparition.
Wrapped in white with red accents over a red interior, the Super Bee is powered by a six-pack 383ci (6.3-liter) engine working with a 4-speed manual transmission. No performance figures are given.
The interior, upgraded for the most demanding of modern-day customers, comes with 6-way bucket seats, a center console with armrest, and special gauges. We are not told how many miles the odometer shows.
There is no estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch, but we do see it making a splash. We’ll come back on it as soon as we learn how much it fetched.