More Than 1,000 Subaru Solterra Are Subject to a Re-Recall To Fix the First Recall Issue

“Out of an abundance of caution” – this expression was used in the official announcement of a second recall for the first electric Subaru. It looks like someone didn’t do their job, and now more than one thousand owners are called back to service. Expect some jokes on TV shows and social media related to this story.
First of all, Subaru Solterra is the same as Toyota bZ4X. Which is the first mass-production full-electric vehicle coming from Toyota. The Japanese carmaker sold the most cars in the world for the third year in a row. But its first EV had bad karma from the beginning.
In the summer of 2022, a recall was issued for the freshly launched bZ4X. It concerned a hub bolt that could go loose, thus the risk for a wheel to come off was considered high. For a few days, everybody made fun of it, as if it was some sort of revenge for Toyota’s CEO’s stand against electromobility.
As days passed by, things got really serious, as Toyota offered to buy back the units affected by the recall. If you remember the “unintended acceleration” scandal that plagued Toyota back in 2009, you’ll understand the reaction.
Moreover, Toyota halted production for bZ4X and Solterra until autumn, and this resulted in more criticism from mass media and influencers. Many stated its range was disappointing and that is more of a compliance car, as Toyota was favoring hybridization and hydrogen technology.
The bZ4x was also sold as Subaru Solterra. The rebadged twin was affected too by that issue, so a recall was mandatory. In fact, more than 5,000 Toyotas and Subarus went back to service for the replacement of original hub bolts.
And now, a little more than half a year later, Subaru of America announced a safety recall for 1,182 Solterras. It concerns the same cars that were subject to the recall in the summer of 2022. And it will address the same issue of the hub bolts. A perfect example of “karma is a b*tch”, huh?!
It seems that “one particular team of contractors” did not properly conduct the repair procedure. As a result, the cars risk potential under-torqued bolts, which can lead to – you already guessed – losing a wheel. It really is hilarious until you try to imagine what could possibly go wrong if a wheel would come off when you’re driving. So, it’s more of a tragicomedy.
But the plot thickens, as Subaru is recalling all the vehicles repaired by third-party contractors. They also advised the owners to not drive their vehicles until the inspection and remedy are completed. This means the vehicles will need to be towed to the service shop, and all the costs will be supported by Subaru of America.
All of this is done “out of an abundance of caution”, according to the official statement. We may add also the embarrassment, along with a big hit of customers’ trust. Interestingly enough, no Toyota bZ4X was affected by such a re-recall. A least, not yet.
In the summer of 2022, a recall was issued for the freshly launched bZ4X. It concerned a hub bolt that could go loose, thus the risk for a wheel to come off was considered high. For a few days, everybody made fun of it, as if it was some sort of revenge for Toyota’s CEO’s stand against electromobility.
As days passed by, things got really serious, as Toyota offered to buy back the units affected by the recall. If you remember the “unintended acceleration” scandal that plagued Toyota back in 2009, you’ll understand the reaction.
Moreover, Toyota halted production for bZ4X and Solterra until autumn, and this resulted in more criticism from mass media and influencers. Many stated its range was disappointing and that is more of a compliance car, as Toyota was favoring hybridization and hydrogen technology.
The bZ4x was also sold as Subaru Solterra. The rebadged twin was affected too by that issue, so a recall was mandatory. In fact, more than 5,000 Toyotas and Subarus went back to service for the replacement of original hub bolts.
And now, a little more than half a year later, Subaru of America announced a safety recall for 1,182 Solterras. It concerns the same cars that were subject to the recall in the summer of 2022. And it will address the same issue of the hub bolts. A perfect example of “karma is a b*tch”, huh?!
It seems that “one particular team of contractors” did not properly conduct the repair procedure. As a result, the cars risk potential under-torqued bolts, which can lead to – you already guessed – losing a wheel. It really is hilarious until you try to imagine what could possibly go wrong if a wheel would come off when you’re driving. So, it’s more of a tragicomedy.
But the plot thickens, as Subaru is recalling all the vehicles repaired by third-party contractors. They also advised the owners to not drive their vehicles until the inspection and remedy are completed. This means the vehicles will need to be towed to the service shop, and all the costs will be supported by Subaru of America.
All of this is done “out of an abundance of caution”, according to the official statement. We may add also the embarrassment, along with a big hit of customers’ trust. Interestingly enough, no Toyota bZ4X was affected by such a re-recall. A least, not yet.