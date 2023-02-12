This BMW M550i Destroys a Levante Modena S and a Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 With No Effort

Getting ready and psyched for tonight's Super Bowl doesn't mean we can't still enjoy a short and sweet 1/4-mile drag race, even though it's taking place further up north at the old Dunnville Autodrome drag strip from Ontario, Canada. But that's neither here nor there because what truly matters is seeing a BMW M550i crush a Maserati Levante Modena S and a Mercedes-AMG CLS 53.

11 photos