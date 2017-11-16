More Powerful BMW i8 S / Facelift Spied Again

The i8 was one of the first modern cars that made you say "wow, that looks just like the concept." It was probably also the only 1.5-liter ever bought by a rapper. However, BMW's oddball halo project has fallen behind in some key areas, which is why BMW is soon going to launch this facelift model.

But the place where the i8 has aged the most is inside. Open the fancy doors and you are greeted by some old-fashioned switches and toggles. Expect a few interior upgrades, with BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system bringing gesture controls and such nonsense. Will it be able to park itself? We'll find out in a couple of weeks. Our latest spyshots show the i8 facelift next to the i3. Alongside to the regular German traffic, this sportscar still looks like it came from the not-too-distant future.We've grown accustomed to the idea of three cylinders powering the rear wheels while the front ones have entirely independent electric drive. Heck, even a Prius does that now.Even though their sales are continuing to grow, BMW has limited the budget of the i projects. The i3 updates were minimal at best, upsetting the people who wanted extra electric range.Cosmetically, the i8 facelift doesn't change the essential stuff either. The front fascia is still instantly recognizable as belonging to the PHEV sportscar. The bumper is a little sportier, though, thanks to a more prominent chin spoiler.The hood is obviously undergoing a few changes too, as is the rear bumper. Like the i3, the i8 is expected to gain an S model which should bring a power increase. Some reports say as much as 450will be on tap. However, we believe the standard model will be unchanged while the one with the performance badge will have about 10% more electric juice. It's not much, especially considering how the Porsche 911's downsized turbo engine is a torque monster.But the place where the i8 has aged the most is inside. Open the fancy doors and you are greeted by some old-fashioned switches and toggles. Expect a few interior upgrades, with BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system bringing gesture controls and such nonsense. Will it be able to park itself? We'll find out in a couple of weeks.