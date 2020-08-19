Modified Toyota Tacoma Rear-Ends Jeep, Sends It Into Pair of Cop Motorcycles

Here’s an important life lesson: if you ever feel like showing off at the wheel of a car, at the very least you can make sure you’re familiar with the vehicle and are a decent driver.
This guy driving a modified Toyota Tacoma checked neither of these boxes, and the result is a total mess. He rammed the Tacoma into a stalling Jeep Wrangler, which, in turn, knocked over a couple of cop motorcycles. Of all the vehicles you could get into an accident with, this guy crashed into cop bikes.
It happened last weekend in San Louis Obispo in California, during a cruise night. The video was shot by one of the by-standers gathered at the event to check out the slow-driving cars. The Tacoma was one of them, and you can even see the driver and the passenger getting ready to show off by first grinning towards the crowd and flashing victory signs.
The unexpected happens next: the Tacoma lurches into the Wrangler as the driver revs the engine, which sends the Wrangler into the bikes, knocking them over. One of the cops is able to jump off it just in time, but the other rolls to the ground. He is beyond mad – but otherwise unhurt.
The officer immediately picks himself up and rushes to the passenger side of the Wrangler, demanding answers. He’s directed to the vehicle in the back, so he yanks open the passenger door and yells “Get out of the car!”
The video cuts off here, so there’s no way of telling what kind of talking-down the pair of dudes in the Tacoma got for their terrible driving.
Another possible lesson to be taken away from the incident is that you should never let friends drive your car (or truck, in this instance) if they’re not familiar with the controls. There’s a wheelchair and a crane in the bed of the truck, so the passenger is most likely the owner of the modded pickup. The driver is probably his douchebag friend and he clearly has no business being at the wheel.
With the lessons learned and the knowledge that no one was hurt, now is time for the LOLs:
