Modified 1989 BMW R 100 GS Holds More Juice Thanks to Massive Paris-Dakar Fuel Tank

With more than eight gallons of gas on board, you’ll be covering hundreds of miles between refills. 33 photos



At 3,750 spins per minute, the mill can produce as much as 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twisting force, thus enabling its bearer to hit speeds of up to 112 mph (181 kph). The bike’s powertrain hardware is embraced by a tubular steel double cradle frame, resting on telescopic forks and a Paralever rear suspension setup.



Up front, stopping power hails from a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a traditional drum module with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). When equipped with all the necessary fluids, the ‘89 MY



So far, we’ve been covering the creature’s factory specifications, but the variant presented in this article’s photo gallery isn’t exactly stock. It comes with a humungous gas chamber that’s been transplanted from an R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar, as well as fresh upholstery, dual-purpose Continental tires and an aftermarket handlebar.



Finally, its carburetors and forks were thoroughly refurbished for good measure. This graceful R 100 GS is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will await your bids for another three days (until Tuesday, November 23). At this time, the top bidder is offering $3,100 to get their hands on this rugged Beemer, so you might be able to grab it for less than five grand – if your bid meets the reserve, that is.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.