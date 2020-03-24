Modernized Mini Cooper Looks Like the Go-Kart We All Need

If you're looking for a modern incarnation of the tiny wonder Sir Alec Issigonis designed in the late 1950s, there's no shortage of them. BMW has come up with three new-age generations since it acquired the brand from the Rover Group in 1994, while there are now multiple restomods based on the retro models out there. However, the situation is far from perfect.
For instance, BMW's models went further and further from the infamous go-kart experience delivered by the original with each new generation.
Well, the rendering we have here proposes a standout restomod project. That's because it takes the British original and gives it a treatment that seems inspired by the automotive producer's latest performance special, the 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP.
The idea is that horsepower doesn't tell the whole story. So while the said 2020 model packs 306 horsepower, a figure that nearly doubles the output of the early 2000s Cooper S, the UKL1 platform underneath it means it takes such an edition to deliver a truly immersive driving experience.
Returning to the pixel work we have here, the melange involves the body of the old car, albeit with plenty of new-age elements.
Note that carnewsnetwork, the digital label behind the work, has also included a photo of the original in the Instagram post that showcases the eye candy, so you can easily spot the updates (make sure to use the swipe feature of the post).
Since we're talking about the BMW-built Minis, you should know that the current, third-gen model has been around since late 2013 and it won't be replaced too soon.
With the automaker citing cost-reduction measures and Brexit-derived uncertainty, the company has decided to extend the life cycle of the platform.
Then again, the company has all the engineering and design resources required to keep the vehicle fresh, so let's see what the next move is.
