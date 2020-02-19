Modernized Ferrari F40 Looks Off The Charts, Lexan Fin Replaces Rear Wing

In case you haven't been hiding under a rock hefty enough to block out the Internet connection, you're aware of the definition of bad timing that was a Ferrari F40 burning down one day after Enzo's 122nd birthday. Despite the best efforts of a hero who tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, it looks like the flames consumed the better half of the Prancing Horse. And while many are still mourning, I can assure you that certain corners of the Internet already have a plan for it. How do I know? Thanks to this rendering.
The pixel portrait brings a scenario that isn't too likely, albeit the kind that will get new-age aficionados' hearts racing and antagonizing purists: a heavily damaged F40 reborn as an extreme custom ride.
The shade of green covering the twin-turbo V8 monster? This is one of the most conventional things about it, as this Verde Germolio Ferrari 488 Pista Spider comes to show (it's not necessarily the same color, but the non-Rosso-Corsa point still stands).
As for what might be the wackiest part of this Fezza, that title probably goes to the plastic fin that replaces the iconic rear wing of the F40 - this might just be made of Lexan, the light, yet strong plastic the Italian carmaker used for the windows and the vented engine cover of the actual car.
And if the brake light on the said fin isn't enough to draw your attention (would an LM version of this pixel play sport a lip on top of the fin, as is the case with the real car's wing?), you can turn to the LED rear light clusters for this. Cyberpunk 'Rarri, anybody?
Speaking of LEDs, the technology is also used for the ultra-thin light strips that (cover your eyes, purists!) replace the pop-up headlights. Even without the latter, the front end of the F40 is instantly recognizable.
And the same goes for its side view, despite the fact that it's been stanced, as Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist who gave us this unapologetic rendering, admits.
The shade of green covering the twin-turbo V8 monster? This is one of the most conventional things about it, as this Verde Germolio Ferrari 488 Pista Spider comes to show (it's not necessarily the same color, but the non-Rosso-Corsa point still stands).
As for what might be the wackiest part of this Fezza, that title probably goes to the plastic fin that replaces the iconic rear wing of the F40 - this might just be made of Lexan, the light, yet strong plastic the Italian carmaker used for the windows and the vented engine cover of the actual car.
And if the brake light on the said fin isn't enough to draw your attention (would an LM version of this pixel play sport a lip on top of the fin, as is the case with the real car's wing?), you can turn to the LED rear light clusters for this. Cyberpunk 'Rarri, anybody?
Speaking of LEDs, the technology is also used for the ultra-thin light strips that (cover your eyes, purists!) replace the pop-up headlights. Even without the latter, the front end of the F40 is instantly recognizable.
And the same goes for its side view, despite the fact that it's been stanced, as Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist who gave us this unapologetic rendering, admits.
View this post on Instagram
My first day in Dubai has been amazing! I'm running on about 2 hours sleep so far but loving it, here's a look at my fresh, wingless, stanced F40, with infinity type lights and a special plexi fin. - - I did a few renders before I left 😂 - - #art #design #3d #ferrari #f40 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters #joyofmachine