You Probably Won’t Believe It But This Isn’t a Real Ferrari 812 Superfast

GTA V continues to be one of the most popular games these days, and it's not just because Rockstar developed such an advanced gameplay that no other game studio can build.



The design of the Ferrari 812 Superfast



This super-realistic look, however, isn’t only based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast that you can see on the street, but also on the Forza Motorsports 7 design – Forza itself is known as a game that gets very close to the real deal when it comes to the design of the cars, so it’s no surprise that GTA V fans use it to create custom mods.



Installing it in GTA V involves editing some configuration files, but for the full instructions on how to do the whole thing you should check the tutorial that typically comes bundled with the mod archive.



So what’s the deal with the Ferrari 812 Superfast and why is it so special?



The Italian brand presented this car at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the successor to the F12berlinetta, and in addition to a design that’s obviously based on its predecessor, it also comes with impressive performance figures.



The car is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that develops 780 horsepower, and this allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed is 340 kph (211 mph).



