Modern Lancia Stratos Zero Looks Like Wedge Perfection

The eye candy we have here is just one of the designer's doodles (more on this below), but, since the Italian brand is currently reinventing itself with electrification at the center of the process, perhaps we're dealing with a green machine here.
Designers constantly try to improve on the shapes we all know, which is how we end up with over-styled supercars and hypercars (sadly, examples can even be found within the Ferrari and Lamborghini lineups). Fortunately, this isn't the case with the proposal sitting before us.
Nevertheless, the modern touches come from the lighting signatures found at both ends of the vehicle - please remember to check out the trio of social media posts below for the complete visual adventure, opening glass panels and all.
Another important highlight is brought by the turbofan wheels - a motorsport-inspired solution that was most recently featured on the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, this generates downforce by sucking air from under the car, while also cooling the brakes.
PS: Those of you who are looking for a somewhat similar proposal coming from Bruno, make sure to check out this modernized Mercedes-Benz C111 rendering.
