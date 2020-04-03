autoevolution
Modern Lancia Stratos Zero Looks Like Wedge Perfection

Can you think of a majestic project created by somebody while being in between jobs? In a bit of a stretch sketch, we can say that about the amazing Lancia Stratos Zero - styling magician Marcello Gandini penned this 1970 debut after having designed the iconic Lamborghini Miura, while he was preparing to introduce the world to the Countach. And we are now here to discuss a rendering that proposes a modern-day incarnation of the said Lancia show car.
However, before we zoom in on the details of the contemporary wedge proposal, we should talk about the mind behind the pixels. That's because this rendering comes from Andrea Bruno, who is a Lead Exterior Designer at Maserati.

The eye candy we have here is just one of the designer's doodles (more on this below), but, since the Italian brand is currently reinventing itself with electrification at the center of the process, perhaps we're dealing with a green machine here.

Designers constantly try to improve on the shapes we all know, which is how we end up with over-styled supercars and hypercars (sadly, examples can even be found within the Ferrari and Lamborghini lineups). Fortunately, this isn't the case with the proposal sitting before us.

Nevertheless, the modern touches come from the lighting signatures found at both ends of the vehicle - please remember to check out the trio of social media posts below for the complete visual adventure, opening glass panels and all.

Another important highlight is brought by the turbofan wheels - a motorsport-inspired solution that was most recently featured on the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, this generates downforce by sucking air from under the car, while also cooling the brakes.

PS: Those of you who are looking for a somewhat similar proposal coming from Bruno, make sure to check out this modernized Mercedes-Benz C111 rendering.



