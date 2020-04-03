Modern Lancia Stratos Zero Looks Like Wedge Perfection

Can you think of a majestic project created by somebody while being in between jobs? In a bit of a stretch sketch, we can say that about the amazing Lancia Stratos Zero - styling magician Marcello Gandini penned this 1970 debut after having designed the iconic Lamborghini Miura, while he was preparing to introduce the world to the Countach. And we are now here to discuss a rendering that proposes a modern-day incarnation of the said Lancia show car.

7 photos