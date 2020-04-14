Modern Ferrari F40 Rendered as Electric Hypercar, Looks Spot On

How do you stand out in a realm where plenty of eye-catching 2D and 3D work reaches the audience on a daily basis? This is a question no digital artist is a stranger to and the answers are what keeps us engaged. For now, let's zoom in on an example that involves the Ferrari F40.
If you ask a purist, you'll be told that we're looking at an icon that nobody can mess with. Nevertheless, a peek at our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that) reveals that multiple artists have already come up with their incarnations of the senior Maranello halo car. Of course, in the case of somebody like Bruno Arena, who only recently introduced such a virtual build, the question in the intro still stands.
The designer we're talking about is based in Turin, which could be one of the explanations for the refinement of this design.
We're dealing with an approach that's more angular than the original, which, by the way, was penned by Pininfarina's Leonardo Fioravanti and Pietro Camardella, with guidance from Nicola Materazzi, who had designed the 288 GTO Evoluzione, as well as the engine, transmission and other tech bits of the F40.
Looking past the original twist given to the Italian cult car's appearance, we have to discuss an even more controversial aspect - how about electric propulsion?
Truth be told, the most plausible scenario involving an all-electric powertrain and the F40 would have to revolve a future EV released by the Prancing Horse, one that would pay homage to the retro velocity tool via multiple styling tricks.
However, Ferrari isn't expected to launch an all-electric monster until the second half of this decade, with the company waiting for a serious development on the battery technology front (e.g.: solid-state batteries) before coming up with such a vehicle.
The designer we're talking about is based in Turin, which could be one of the explanations for the refinement of this design.
We're dealing with an approach that's more angular than the original, which, by the way, was penned by Pininfarina's Leonardo Fioravanti and Pietro Camardella, with guidance from Nicola Materazzi, who had designed the 288 GTO Evoluzione, as well as the engine, transmission and other tech bits of the F40.
Looking past the original twist given to the Italian cult car's appearance, we have to discuss an even more controversial aspect - how about electric propulsion?
Truth be told, the most plausible scenario involving an all-electric powertrain and the F40 would have to revolve a future EV released by the Prancing Horse, one that would pay homage to the retro velocity tool via multiple styling tricks.
However, Ferrari isn't expected to launch an all-electric monster until the second half of this decade, with the company waiting for a serious development on the battery technology front (e.g.: solid-state batteries) before coming up with such a vehicle.
View this post on Instagram
Team F**k Competizioni. #design #cardesign #art #digitalart #photoshop #ferrari #race #racecar #speed #supercar #cars #carporn #sketch #sketch #fuck #sketchbook #italy #automotivedaily #automotive #drawing #digitaldrawing #painting #granturismo #conceptart #concept #illustration #italiandesign #brush #brushes #exoticcars #digitalart