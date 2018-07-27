Modded Dodge Demon Drag Races Supercharged Ford Mustang GT in Humiliating Run

As you can imagine, Ford Mustang GT owners are extremely eager to see the Dodge Demon left in the dust. Of course, with the Blue Oval still working on the new GT500, there's no factory option for one-upping the SRT halo car. Nevertheless, there are plenty of 'Stang drivers out there who choose to take their machines down the aftermarket path in the quest to beat the said Dodge.

And the Mustang we're here today is the perfect example of such an effort, with the pony having recently bet on taking down a Demon.This Ford started out in life as a 2013 Mustang GT , which means we're talking about a member of the previous generation (rear: solid rear axle, which is brilliant for drag racing).The 5.0-liter V8 under the hood of the pony has been gifted with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, but the motor also packs an E85 setup. To put the muscle down, the unit works with an automatic tranny, while packing a set of 305/45 R18 rear tires.Then again, the owner of the Dodge Demon that fought this Ford was also prepared for the fight, since this is one of the few Demons that have been modded.To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood of the big coup has received a tune, an oil catch can and a decatted exhaust. Oh, and let's not forget the tuned transmission and the octane booster.Fortunately, the two didn't engage in a street race, as their drivers decided to take things to the drag strip. As such, the two benefitted from the prepped surface of the track.P.S.: If you happen to be low on time, you can skip to the 3:08 point of the video for the battle of the two muscle behemoths. The V8 scream is on the house.