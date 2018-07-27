Dog is Hit by Lamborghini, Owner Must Pay $6,600 in Repair Costs to The Driver

NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

Legally, the woman should have paid the full amount ($66,000) because she was responsible for the dog, since her daughter is underage. Earlier this month, the teen was out walking the family’s golden retriever in Suzhou, South China Morning Post reports. At one point during the walk, the pooch escaped from the leash and ran away into incoming traffic.To his bad luck, a Lamborghini came along. To his good luck, he only suffered minor injuries in the accident, but his human ended up paying for the damage done to the car.Reports in local media cited by the publication note that the driver got out to check on the dog. He saw the young girl walking him and how scared she was, and he insisted on giving her money to pay for the bill at the veterinarian’s.However, the girl insisted on calling her mother, who came down in person. She insisted that the driver keep his money and that they pay for the car repairs. Apparently, this would have taught her daughter a lesson in terms of actions and consequences, the driver recalled on Weibo in a recent post.The cops came to the scene of the accident and they agreed to let the two, owner and driver, settle the matter in arbitration. According to the Weibo post, the driver eventually agreed to have the woman pay for a 10th of the repair costs, which amounts to $6,600.“It’s impracticable and may hurt the family if I ask them to pay all the costs, so I chose to have private mediation with the dog owner. And the dog owner said she also wanted her daughter to learn a lesson, so she paid me 45,000 yuan as compensation,” he wrote.Legally, the woman should have paid the full amount ($66,000) because she was responsible for the dog, since her daughter is underage.