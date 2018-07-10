SpaceX Falcon Heavy Air Force Satellite Launch to Take Place in 2020

4 Irate Woman Has Massive Meltdown on Plane Because of Emergency Landing

3 Teen Rolls Out of Fiery Detroit Plane Crash that Killed His Parents

2 Musician Boarded Off Plane for “Unbearable” Stench Dies in Portugal

1 Delta Airlines Attendant Doesn’t Like “Attitude,” Kicks 5 Passengers Off Flight

More on this:

JetBlue Flight Crew Save the Life of a Dog with In-Flight Oxygen Mask

Two members of the flight crew on a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Worcester, Massachusetts, are being hailed as heroes after they effectively saved the life of a dog on board 6 photos



Although Darcy hadn’t shown any signs of sickness prior to takeoff, Michele noticed that it was distressed during the flight. She removed the dog from its pet carrier under the seat in front of her and, upon closer inspection, noticed that its gums and tongue had acquired a purple tinge.



She knew this was a sign of lack of proper oxygenation, so she immediately alerted the cabin crew, she tells



“It actually fit her face really well because she’s got a round face,” she explains. “You couldn’t help but notice the change in her eyes. I know it’s not a child or a person but she is a family member. I just felt very grateful.”



Michele also reached out to JetBlue with a heartfelt letter of thanks, in which she stresses, once more, that losing Darcy would have been a tragedy for her and her husband. As such, the flight attendants’ quick response and solicitude deserves proper gratitude.



In a statement to the same media outlet, JetBlue says they’re dedicated to delivering a safe flight to anyone, no matter the number of legs they travel on.



“We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs,” says the company. “We’re thankful for our crew’s quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester.”



Gotta love JetBlue’s strong pun game. This is one of those stories that can make even the bleakest day seem more bearable: Michele and Steven Burt were flying from Orlando to Worcester with JetBlue, accompanied by Darcy, their 3-year-old French bulldog.Although Darcy hadn’t shown any signs of sickness prior to takeoff, Michele noticed that it was distressed during the flight. She removed the dog from its pet carrier under the seat in front of her and, upon closer inspection, noticed that its gums and tongue had acquired a purple tinge.She knew this was a sign of lack of proper oxygenation, so she immediately alerted the cabin crew, she tells The Huffington Post . Where other flight attendants might have scoffed or made no big deal about this, these 2 brought Darcy water and ice, and finally, one of those in-flight oxygen masks. It saved the pooch’s life, Michele says.“It actually fit her face really well because she’s got a round face,” she explains. “You couldn’t help but notice the change in her eyes. I know it’s not a child or a person but she is a family member. I just felt very grateful.”Michele also reached out to JetBlue with a heartfelt letter of thanks, in which she stresses, once more, that losing Darcy would have been a tragedy for her and her husband. As such, the flight attendants’ quick response and solicitude deserves proper gratitude.In a statement to the same media outlet, JetBlue says they’re dedicated to delivering a safe flight to anyone, no matter the number of legs they travel on.“We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs,” says the company. “We’re thankful for our crew’s quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester.”Gotta love JetBlue’s strong pun game.