Modded BMW M340i Drags Tuned AMG C 43, Absolute Humiliation Quickly Ensues

After a recent family feud of the JDM variety, Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube has prepared an aftermarket German battle on Canadian soil. And a contender quickly caught him by surprise.
As always, the drag and roll races take place in a secluded, not open to the public, windy location (hence the numerous windmills) in the latest video embedded below (posted on March 15th, 2022). The previous JDM battle had just one tuning twist added for additional flavor. This one, on the other hand, tries to level the aftermarket battlefield.
From stock, a Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic should have a slight advantage over the bone-factory BMW M340i xDrive. However, everyone knows the Bavarians love to underrate their engines. But that does not matter anymore. According to the description from Sam and the stat cards, both are on equal, “around 400” wheel horsepower footing.
Alas, the Mercedes might still have a tiny edge because it is slightly lighter. Well, let us be frank and admit this was not one of those cases when the difference mattered. Nor did the fact that during races, they switched drivers to try and lower the influence of Sam’s experience on the digs and rolls. In the end, it was an absolute BMW blast, from start to finish line. Every single time!
That certainly caught Sam – and everyone else, probably, by surprise. The first drag was from the 1:50 mark, and it set the quick pace for absolute destruction. That tuned C 43 stood no chance at all against the modded M340i, even though both feature all-wheel drive. Well, Sam thinks it has something to do with the transmission. Maybe.
Or perhaps their “equal whp” ratings were severely off... who knows. All we can see is the utter humiliation of Mercedes-AMG's representative repeatedly. To the tune of the second drag race (at the 2:39 mark) and a couple of rolls (from 3:23 and 4:02), there was nothing anyone could do about it. Not even when the Merc’ got a slight head start...
