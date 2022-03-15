1978 K5 Jimmy Truck Destroys Hoonigan’s 2JZ F-150, Performs Insane Victory Dance Donuts

Nothing gets your week moving than an all-American truck drag race (almost American). Hoonigan put their own custom-built 2JZ-powered Ford F-150 SVT against one of the rowdiest 1978 GMC K5 Jimmy trucks.
Hoonigan’s F-150 driven by Suppy is a Fast and the Furious inspired truck, powered by the legendary JDM 2JZ engine that powers the MK4 Supra. The truck, in red, gets its inspiration from Brian O’Conner’s work truck, a 1999 Ford-F-150 SVT.
It’s the spitting image of O’Conner’s work truck, with the only difference lying under the hood. Apart from cranking out 500 ponies, it also goes “Stu tu tu tu” when rev happy. Hoonigan also fit a huge Garret turbo and mated it to T-56 transmission.
Zach’s 1978 K5 Jimmy is a towering competitor. It doesn’t look like it could do much on a drag strip. "It has zero safety equipment and too much power." He warns.
Under the hood is a big block, Chevy 572, pumping out more than 700 HP and 949 Nm of torque. Its power and monstrosity come to reality with the turn of a key - it’s the rowdiest exhaust tone you could imagine.
Suppy might be an experienced mechanic and drifter, but he’s not the toughest drag racers. Putting him up against a 700-HP hellraiser was a fail on Hoonigan’s part regardless of the powerplant underneath.
The K5 Jimmy, on the other hand, might have a ton of power, but isn't the drag-friendliest car featured. Its boxy shape and heavy structure might just be disadvantageous enough for Hoonigan’s inexperienced racer to steal a win.
After four races, the oil rig truck takes the day - flawless victory. The F-150 couldn’t keep up even after changing the driver. Hoonigan complained they couldn't feel or hear their gear switches under the K5's loud exhaust, which reminds you of that famous quote about bringing a knife to a gunfight.
You’ll have to agree with me. The highlight of the race was the K5’s donut stunt at the end of the clip.
