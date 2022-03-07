This 700-HP 2012 Chevy Caprice Police Patrol Car Is a Tire Shredder on Steroids

After experiencing the wrath of a crazy VW Rabbit build last week, which ended in mayhem (thanks to Vin), Hoonigan featured a 700 HP Chevy Caprice cop car at their Tire Slayer Studios. It’s a legit PPV (Police Patrol Vehicle) with a stock block, stock wheels, shocks, and brakes.
You are probably wondering how a Police car makes that kind of power and it's not in the Middle East. Well, Michael, the owner, has a few surprises why there are more ponies under the hood. He’s not a cop but purchased the 2012 Chevy Caprice through a Police auction.
But why would anyone buy a cop car? Believe it or not, some people are crazy enough to want to own a Police car - it's the United States of America. But seriously, most of the time, people get them for car rental business (themed parties, films, or pranks).
Michael had something different in mind. He wanted to make the most power out of it, do burnouts, donuts, and drag races.
Apart from what’s under the hood, he’s changed a couple of things. The rear doors can now open from inside (he didn’t want to freak out his passengers). He also installed a center console from a Pontiac G8, cammed it, and put an exhaust on it to prevent people from taking off every time he pulled up to a street race spot.
There are a couple of engine mods on the 2012 Caprice. It’s a stock bottom block with custom heads out of a GM L77 engine. It has a Torque Storm supercharger, TAP custom grind camshaft, 1,000 cc injectors, and a Walbro 525 fuel pump.
Suppy and Vince get to ride in the 2012 Caprice cop car. It’s a ripper and puts up one hell of a smokey show at the Tire Slayer Studios. The entire team gives it full points for the stunts and being the first cop car they’ve featured.
It’s also the only tire shredder they’ve featured with remote start.
