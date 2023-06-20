Mitsubishi Leaves Little of 2024 Triton (L200) to Our Imagination Ahead of July 26 Debut

While it's more than a month away from its official release, we already have a pretty good idea about the design of the popular compact/mid-size pickup truck. And it's all thanks to the XRT Concept unveiled back in March at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show and these new teaser videos.
Once, not very long ago, Mitsubishi had loads of fans worldwide – some were squabbling with Subaru and Toyota enthusiasts about who had the best rally cars and argued the Lancer Evolution was king. Others were preoccupied with setting the Mitsubishi Pajero as the emperor of the hill when it came to off-roading and trailering. And a few even dared to think that the company was making one of the best compact pickup trucks on the market since 1978.
Today, there is no sign of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI anywhere, and the Mitsubishi Pajero has been retired in disgrace. At the same time, the Toyota Land Cruiser prepares for a triumphant return to the United States. Meanwhile, there is nothing but Chinese copycats (sorry, rebadges) like the Renault Clio-based Mitsubishi Colt and Captur-ASX siblings in the European region! Well, at least, the Japanese company has one last asset to escape the feeling that it has become but a pale shadow of its former self – an all-new Triton pickup truck. Also known as L200 (or Fiat Fullback or Ram 1200), the new model has been making the rounds for quite a while – at one time, prototypes were even spied on in America.
Now, the time has come for the sixth generation to enter "beast mode." No, the Japanese automaker has not officially unveiled the all-new Triton – but it's not far away from that. Instead, the company kicked off the teaser campaign with some revealing photographs and videos about the process of testing and design that leaves relatively little to the imagination. In the initial announcement teaser, for example, there are more shots of the prototype undergoing heavy testing, and before the short video comes to a halt, there are also a few shadowy images of the truck without any camouflage.
Even more of the pickup workhorse is revealed in the second video embedded below, which features an interview with Norihiko Yoshimine, the design director for the Triton (L200) program, where he explains the concept of "beast mode" behind the project while more shots of the pickup truck accompany his words. All in all, we can quickly draw a conclusion from the teasers – the XRT Concept was a thinly veiled preview of the production model, and now we also have a pretty revealing notion about how the interior will look like – with a central infotainment system screen position high up on the dashboard. As for powertrains, well, we just have to wait for the official reveal set on July 26 in Thailand to get all the juicy details.
