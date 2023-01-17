Missy Elliot Surprises Her Assistant With a Range Rover for Her Birthday

Rapper Missy Elliot proved she's a great employer and friend as she decided to surprise her assistant in the best way possible: she treated her to a Range Rover on her birthday. But it's not a brand-new model.
Celebrities usually treat family members with cars. And Missy Elliot is doing her bit. But it was not really for a family member this time, but someone equally close to her. She surprised her assistant, Keon Foley-Griffin, on her birthday with a great gift: a new car.
The 51-year-old rapper shared the details about the present via Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing a black Range Rover with a silver bow up on the hood. Next to it was Keon, her assistant, and she smiled as she held her son and a set of car keys.
Besides a new means of travel, her assistant also received a thoughtful message, because, on top of the picture, Missy Elliot wrote: "Happy born day to my sister/ friend/ assistant, my rider!" She continued, "I wanted to give you this truck last week because I wanted to see your surprised face!" The rapper added that her assistant works hard and is always there "no matter the hour," which is why she decided to go above and beyond for her.
From the looks of it, the SUV is not from the current generation that was introduced in 2022, but the previous one, the model’s fourth generation. Land Rover introduced it in 2012 and kept it on the market for almost a decade. It was available with three gasoline engine options and two diesels. Later on, in 2018, the British manufacturer also added a plug-in hybrid version.
The one Keon received seems to be from the 2014 model year and it looks like it might be the 5.0-liter V8 Supercharged version.
When she’s not treating her close ones to new cars, Missy Elliot has quite a busy career. The four-time Grammy winner, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, will be honored next month at the Record Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective during Grammy Week. The list of honorees also includes Dr. Dre and Lil Wayne. All three of them will get the award for personal achievements in the music industry.
The Black Music Collective group was founded in 2020 by musicians like John Legend, Jimmy Jam, and Quincy Jones, in an effort to find ways to drive Black representation and inclusion. The event will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, ahead of the Grammy Awards, which will be on February 5.
Besides this upcoming honor, Missy Elliot also received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in November 2021.
The 51-year-old rapper shared the details about the present via Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing a black Range Rover with a silver bow up on the hood. Next to it was Keon, her assistant, and she smiled as she held her son and a set of car keys.
Besides a new means of travel, her assistant also received a thoughtful message, because, on top of the picture, Missy Elliot wrote: "Happy born day to my sister/ friend/ assistant, my rider!" She continued, "I wanted to give you this truck last week because I wanted to see your surprised face!" The rapper added that her assistant works hard and is always there "no matter the hour," which is why she decided to go above and beyond for her.
From the looks of it, the SUV is not from the current generation that was introduced in 2022, but the previous one, the model’s fourth generation. Land Rover introduced it in 2012 and kept it on the market for almost a decade. It was available with three gasoline engine options and two diesels. Later on, in 2018, the British manufacturer also added a plug-in hybrid version.
The one Keon received seems to be from the 2014 model year and it looks like it might be the 5.0-liter V8 Supercharged version.
When she’s not treating her close ones to new cars, Missy Elliot has quite a busy career. The four-time Grammy winner, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, will be honored next month at the Record Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective during Grammy Week. The list of honorees also includes Dr. Dre and Lil Wayne. All three of them will get the award for personal achievements in the music industry.
The Black Music Collective group was founded in 2020 by musicians like John Legend, Jimmy Jam, and Quincy Jones, in an effort to find ways to drive Black representation and inclusion. The event will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, ahead of the Grammy Awards, which will be on February 5.
Besides this upcoming honor, Missy Elliot also received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in November 2021.