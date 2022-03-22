Mint-Condition 2000 Ducati 748 Biposto Seeks to Seduce You With Its Italian Charm

More on this:

1 Avoid Dealers' Markups With This Rock-Solid Toyota 4Runner Selling With No Reserve

2 This 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 Seems to Be Completely Oblivious to the Concept of Aging

3 Museum-Quality Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Goes to Auction With 14 Miles on the Counter

4 Tuned Corvette ZR1 Flexes in Sebring Orange With ZTK Track Pack, 7-Speed Manual

5 Barely-Driven Chevy Camaro ZL1 Has Over $100K Worth of Upgrades, NOS Is Just One of Them