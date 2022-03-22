Mint-Condition 2000 Ducati 748 Biposto Seeks to Seduce You With Its Italian Charm

It’s literally impossible not to have some onlookers staring in awe when you’re riding a spotless 748.
The immaculate Ducati 748 Biposto we’re about to inspect is a 2000 MY specimen with less than 15k miles (24,000 km) on the odometer. Under previous ownership, this magnificent head-turner got treated to a myriad of aftermarket accessories, such as a Ducati Performance ECU chip, new clip-on handlebars and a handsome leather saddle upholstered by Corbin.
In terms of pipework modifications, the Duc’s standard exhaust mufflers have been deleted to make way for a pair of carbon fiber alternatives. Earlier this year, both wheels were wrapped in sticky ContiMotion rubber from Continental’s inventory, and the front-end turn signals received brighter LED internals.
Additionally, one may also find modern timing belts, fresh fluids and a premium M-Factory clutch slave cylinder. If you aren’t yet familiar with the 748’s technical specifications, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed in the paragraphs that follow. Behind its Massimo Tamburini-designed bodywork lies a liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin mill, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch.
When prompted, the fuel-injected powerhouse can produce up to 98 horses at 11,000 revs and 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range. This force enables Ducati’s phenom to cover the quarter-mile distance in 11.8 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Tipping the scales at 432 pounds (196 kg) dry, the Italian icon is supported by upside-down Showa forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock. Stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor at the rear, all of which are coupled with Brembo calipers.
This unblemished stunner is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until Friday, March 25. For the time being, you’d only have to spend about 7,000 freedom bucks to surpass the top bidder, but we don’t expect things to stay that way for much longer.
