Museum-Quality Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Goes to Auction With 14 Miles on the Counter

Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’ll need a sizeable bit of dough to stand a chance at snatching this machine.
When you stumble upon a two-wheeled rarity that looks as tidy as this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE, you know you’ve struck gold! The Italian gemstone we're about to examine is one of only 2,000 such entities in existence, and its digital odometer reads a very modest fourteen miles (23 km).
Recently, this Terblanche-designed stunner was fitted with a youthful battery and fresh timing belts, but the remainder of its hardware is still entirely stock. The PS1000LE draws power from an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin, whose force travels to the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel by means of a six-speed gearbox.
Featuring two valves per cylinder, a single belt-driven camshaft and a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the fuel-injected mill is good for up to 92 ponies at 8,000 rpm. When the tachometer shows 6,000 revs, you’ll get to experience a maximum torque output figure of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm).
The engine’s oomph can launch Ducati’s special-edition pearl from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.1 ticks of the stopwatch. With a dry weight of 423 pounds (192 kg), the ‘06 MY Paul Smart 1000 LE is able to hit a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Its construction packs a tubular steel trellis frame, which rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock at six o’clock. Up north, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear hoop flaunts a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake disc that’s paired with a twin-piston caliper.
This unscathed stunner is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer by Graham Rahal’s Ducati dealership, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (March 24) to make an offer – if your wallet can handle it, that is. At the moment, one would have to spend almost forty grand in order to best the top bidder, who is offering a whopping $36,000 for Bologna’s collectible beauty.
