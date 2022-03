Museum-Quality Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Goes to Auction With 14 Miles on the Counter

When you stumble upon a two-wheeled rarity that looks as tidy as this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE , you know you’ve struck gold! The Italian gemstone we're about to examine is one of only 2,000 such entities in existence, and its digital odometer reads a very modest fourteen miles (23 km).Recently, this Terblanche-designed stunner was fitted with a youthful battery and fresh timing belts, but the remainder of its hardware is still entirely stock. The PS1000LE draws power from an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin, whose force travels to the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel by means of a six-speed gearbox.Featuring two valves per cylinder, a single belt-driven camshaft and a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the fuel-injected mill is good for up to 92 ponies at 8,000 rpm. When the tachometer shows 6,000 revs, you’ll get to experience a maximum torque output figure of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm).The engine’s oomph can launch Ducati ’s special-edition pearl from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.1 ticks of the stopwatch. With a dry weight of 423 pounds (192 kg), the ‘06 MY Paul Smart 1000 LE is able to hit a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).Its construction packs a tubular steel trellis frame, which rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock at six o’clock. Up north, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear hoop flaunts a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake disc that’s paired with a twin-piston caliper.This unscathed stunner is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer by Graham Rahal’s Ducati dealership, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (March 24) to make an offer – if your wallet can handle it, that is. At the moment, one would have to spend almost forty grand in order to best the top bidder, who is offering a whopping $36,000 for Bologna’s collectible beauty.