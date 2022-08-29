MINI WTF Day Is Not What You Think, Good Luck Reading That Right

What does WTF mean? Well, we all know the answer to that one, but MINI has redefined it as something else. Thus, in BMW Group slang, WTF means ‘Wave to Friends.’
This is the second year of MINI’s WTF Day celebrations in the U.S. of A., and with it, they are looking to further solidify the longstanding tradition of waving to other fellow MINI drivers on the go. Last month, they managed to bring together 971 MINI owners, who embarked on a journey from Vermont to South Carolina, each one clocking around 1,700 miles (2,735 km).
“MINI is unique, in that the moment you purchase your vehicle, you instantly make thousands of friends at once,” commented the brand’s communications manager, Rah Mahtani. “We all share, both the brand and its customers, in the fun and creative spirit that makes MINI what it is today. WTF Day means that we can cement that bond and make sure that we always have each other’s backs on the road.”
Two elements have stayed consistent over the 63-year history of the company: the instantly-recognizable design, and the go-kart feel. The former was originally signed by Alec Issigonis, in 1959, and the latter bears the signature of John Cooper, who “pushed that design to its limits of handling and performance to shock the world, both on the track and on the road,” MINI says.
MINI’s future as a brand is, inevitably, all-electric. However, there is still some life left in the ICE technology, and therefore, they will keep making vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs for a few more years. One of them is still in the testing and fine-tuning phase, and it is a true supermini hot hatch. Yep, we’re talking about the 2024 MINI Cooper JCW (John Cooper Works), which is expected to premiere next year, probably powered by the same 2.0-liter four-pot that develops 228 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque in the current iteration.
