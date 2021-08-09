MINI USA Launches Wtf Day, It Is Not About What It Looks Like

MINI's American division has made another cheeky press release, and we cannot help ourselves with sharing it. This time, the British marque's American business unit pretends not to know the usual acronym for an expression and claims it for the National MINI Wave to Friends Day.
MINI insists on only three letters for the acronym, and the company has selected its 62nd birthday for the National MINI Wave To Friends Day, which will be on August 26. However, the British marque proposes celebrating Wave To Friends Day whenever a MINI owner sees another MINI on the street.
The idea behind the proposition is to bring back the friendly wave of drivers of the same brand of automobiles. In the real world, this usually happens with specific models of the same marque or when two owners of identically-specced automobiles happen to sit side by side at a stoplight. And we are now referring to a particular configuration or color combination, not just two owners of fleet-white entry-level budget cars.
MINI USA has already teased the campaign on social media, and the brand is claiming to keep the idea as an important brand theme going forward. That sounds like a nice idea in an ideal world, but not all owners of the marque's products might be so happy with strangers waving at them.
MINI even went ahead and proposed several types of waves, along with the idea of "innie" or "outie," which refers to keeping your waving hand inside the vehicle during the wave or outside. If you choose to go forward with the idea, we suggest doing what comes naturally to you, as long as you keep your attention on the road, and the car driving steady within the lines of your lane.
According to Mike Peyton, Chief Motorer and Vice-President of MINI of the Americas, the wave is another way of celebrating the ways people are different and underlining the belief that MINI is the only car that comes standard with friends. Those are his words (paraphrased), not ours, so take that with a grain of salt. What do you think of the initiative?
