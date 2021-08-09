MINI USA Launches Wtf Day, It Is Not About What It Looks Like

More on this:

1 MINI USA Wants to Hear Your Car-Related Love Stories

2 What’s the Name of Your Car? Here Are 100 Suggestions from MINI

3 MINI USA Wants to Take a Shot at World Record for Largest Parade of MINIs

4 MINI Dealership Replaces Guitar Stolen from Countryman for Local Artists

5 MINI Wants You to Show Off Your Sleigh