MINI USA Installs Giant RC Car Controller That Can Charge EVs at 2022 LA Auto Show

MINI decided they wanted to take their brand image to the next level and erected a giant 240V Level 2 electric vehicle charger in the shape of an R/C remote controller next to the LA Convention Center.
When most people think of MINI nowadays, fun to drive, heritage and sportiness are usually descriptors that first spring to mind. Despite the fact that the brand is owned by BMW, it does not seem to share the same stigma. It’s true that not everyone likes the interior design of a MINI or the compact size, but even those people don’t look down on the brand.
It might be their British Leyland heritage that has protected MINI from getting side-eyed by other motorists, but it could also be their compact, sporty nature and toy car aesthetic. The brand has managed to create a culture of excitement and creativity around itself and its latest marketing ploy shows how good MINI is at it.
The brand appealed to our childhood nostalgia and placed a giant active EV charging station shaped like an R/C remote controller close to the LA Convention Center. It will be present there for the first two days of the LA Auto Show and it is fully functional.
The charger stands nine feet (2.7 meters) tall and a full-size MINI wheel and tire take the place of the steering control on the remote. The color scheme consists of a Nanuq White base (a newly available color on the Mini Cooper SE with a name chosen by fans) and a black top, paying homage to the signature MINI contrasting roof.
A 10-inch interactive display is also mounted on the charger, which lets people view MINI USA’s most recent “Nanuq the polar bear”, campaign spot. To provide some added entertainment, a QR code will let people access the MINI Electric augmented reality filter and learn about MINI electric while their vehicle is charging.
If you want to juice up your car with this weird charger, you will have to find it. You can do so by looking for a parking spot with “OUT-FUN THE COMPETITION” painted on it and following an arrow with the message “Charge this way.” But be quick about it, otherwise, you will have to follow it at MINI dealers across California as it will go on tour.
