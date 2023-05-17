Mini Juno Hybrid Sailing Yacht Concept Defies Conventional Yacht Design Principles

The design team at UK-based studio Dixon Yacht Design is not afraid to push the boundaries of yacht design. They proved it when they took the wraps off SY Juno, a 350-foot (107-meter) cross-over superyacht concept that mixed the best of motor yacht and sailing yacht design, and they prove it again with the release of the first renderings for a smaller sistership, aptly baptized Mini Juno.

7 photos Photo: Dixon Yacht Design