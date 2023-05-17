Mini Juno Hybrid Sailing Yacht Concept Defies Conventional Yacht Design Principles

The design team at UK-based studio Dixon Yacht Design is not afraid to push the boundaries of yacht design. They proved it when they took the wraps off SY Juno, a 350-foot (107-meter) cross-over superyacht concept that mixed the best of motor yacht and sailing yacht design, and they prove it again with the release of the first renderings for a smaller sistership, aptly baptized Mini Juno.
Defying conventional yacht design principles but not the sailing experience, the new concept is also a hybrid sailing yacht that promises to offer future owners an unforgettable sailing experience.
When the Juno concept was presented to the world in October 2022, it was seen as a future-proof statement watercraft designed to offer motoryacht comfort in a sailing-yacht package. Avant-garde technology, like hybrid propulsion and an innovative energy-recovery system, made the Juno yacht stand apart. It also used a user-friendly Dyna Rig sailing system that could be handled by just one person.
Though three times smaller at just 108.2 feet (33 meters) long, the newly-revealed Mini Juno yacht concept is equally innovative and impressive, borrowing some of the best features of both types of yachts. It is built using a combination of aluminum alloy and composite materials and boasts a sleek modern design. It spans three decks and has a gross tonnage is 225GT.
Just like its larger sibling, Mini Juno has hybrid propulsion and can be operated using a single Dyna Rig (Juno has three) from the flybridge with minimum effort. The designers also equipped it with integrated solar panels on the flybridge, and its propellers act as energy-recovery turbines while the yacht is sailing.
In terms of interior layout, there are four staterooms across two decks and an open flybridge. The full-beam owner's master suite is one of the features borrowed from the motoryacht design. What is different here is that it is located aft and has direct access to the beach club, which owners can personalize as they please with sun pads, seating furniture, or lounges. The other three guest suites are located forward, alongside accommodation for a crew of four.
Easy access to the water was also a priority when designing Mini Juno, so this concept yacht features a multi articulated aft platform with a sub-deck lifting mechanism.
And since no yachting experience is complete without some watertoys to make some splash, a 16-foot (5-meter) Williams DieselJet 505 tender can be stowed in a dedicated garage or kept in the aft deck. This is where the sub-deck mounted crane comes in handy.
Exterior design and naval architecture for the new Mini Juno concept yacht are signed off by Dixon Yacht Design, while the studio responsible for the interior design is yet to be decided. There is no info available on technical specifications, but the studio estimates the yacht would be able to offer a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/ 22.2 kph).
