Microsoft Announces Android Auto Improvements for Its Android Phone

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, it may sound like a shock to you, but Microsoft is now an Android device manufacturer.
That’s right, the company has decided to ditch Windows phones completely, so the Lumia brand has already been abandoned, while Windows 10 Mobile is a platform that no longer receives support.
Microsoft, on the other hand, has decided to go the easy route, so its mobile push now focuses on Android. The company has already released two Android devices called Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, and both come with a dual-screen form factor allowing for a rather innovative approach.
Needless to say, given they are both Android devices, they also support Android Auto, and just like any other phone out there, they also struggle with various problems behind the wheel.
Microsoft has tried to resolve some of them in the latest software update for the Surface Duo, though on the other hand, the company hasn’t provided any specifics on this work. The update to firmware version 2022.111.64, which is available right now on the original Surface Duo, indicates users are provided with “improved reliability in the Android Auto experience.”
The update is currently rolling out to users, so if you haven’t received it just yet, make sure you check for updates once again at a later time.
Other than that, the Surface Duo has one big advantage: given it comes with a dual-screen form factor, it can very well be used as a full display to run apps like Google Maps and Waze. In other words, if Android Auto isn’t working properly, just launch your favorite navigation app, switch to the tablet mode to get the full screen estate, and that’s pretty much it.
The only thing you need is a solid phone holder, but there are plenty of them out there anyway, so the Surface Duo can always become a much more advanced Android Auto replacement in a matter of seconds.
