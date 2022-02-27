All But Confirmed: Android Auto Broken Down on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 earlier this month, and the top-of-the-range model, known as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, started shipping only a few days ago.
Powered by Android 12, Galaxy S22 Ultra obviously supports Android Auto as well, but as it turns out, the experience behind the wheel is quite a nightmare for the very first buyers.
This is because Android Auto either doesn’t launch at all or freezes on start, with many users revealing they eventually get stuck with a black screen on the head unit in their cars.
There are a lot of posts on Google’s forums (you can find some discussion threads here, here, and here), and all report the same problem: Android Auto is completely broken on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and there’s no way to get the app up and running on this device.
“Tried my S21 Ultra and it works perfectly fine. Plug the S22 Ultra in right after it says to continue my setup on the head unit but the screen stays black. But it seems to still be working in the background. I can open maps on my phone and start some directions and it will play through the speakers like normal Android Auto. I can kinda guess where buttons are on the black screen also and it seems like it works. Just no picture,” one user explains in a post.
Google has already confirmed it’s looking into all these reports, but for the time being, it’s too early to tell who exactly is to blame for the whole thing.
With no fix on the radar, it doesn’t even matter if Samsung or Google is the one who needs to come up with a fix because the wait for it could be quite long.
We have reached out to both companies for additional information on this problem and will update the article if we hear back.
