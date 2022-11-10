Microlino Will Arrive in Germany and Spain With the Astara Group

Microlino reservation holders in Spain and Germany will start receiving their electric bubble cars at the beginning of 2023. Ironically, that is good news not only for these markets but also for 17 other countries on 3 continents. That’s because Astara Group will distribute the new EV to Spanish and German customers, but it also takes care of that in 15 other markets.
In Europe, the Spanish group also distributes cars in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. In Asia, Astara does that in the Philippines. In Latin America, the group allocates vehicles in Argentine, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. If you are wondering which brands Astara distributes, we’re talking about all Stellantis has to offer (from Alfa Romeo to Maserati), Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and a long etcetera.
We have tried to contact the executives from Micro (formerly known as Micro-Mobility) to understand all the implications of the deal but have yet to hear from them. Anyway, we can work with the possibilities while we wait for them to manifest themselves.
Astara Group executives talked about distribution on LinkedIn. The company makes a clear distinction between that activity and retail on its homepage. While the former is merely importing the cars to a given market, making them reach dealerships, retail is the final negotiation before final customers can drive the vehicles. In some countries, it deals with distribution and retail. In others, only with the distribution of some brands and retail of others. In most of them, its only business is distribution.
Distribution and retail would be the same thing if Micro worked with direct sales. Its website has a map that presents stores in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. That may mean it does not work with direct sales in these countries, even if it may do so depending on the company that is dealing with the Microlino in a given country – and if this country’s legislation allows direct sales, for example.
Whether the Astara Group will distribute and resell Microlinos in Spain and Germany or only deliver them to dealerships, there’s a more critical aspect of the deal. If the Spanish company perceives a high sales potential for these electric bubble cars in other markets, it may help Micro expand into all the places where it already works. The only restriction in doing so is Microlino’s production pace. We’ll soon let you know if that is the case.
We have tried to contact the executives from Micro (formerly known as Micro-Mobility) to understand all the implications of the deal but have yet to hear from them. Anyway, we can work with the possibilities while we wait for them to manifest themselves.
Astara Group executives talked about distribution on LinkedIn. The company makes a clear distinction between that activity and retail on its homepage. While the former is merely importing the cars to a given market, making them reach dealerships, retail is the final negotiation before final customers can drive the vehicles. In some countries, it deals with distribution and retail. In others, only with the distribution of some brands and retail of others. In most of them, its only business is distribution.
Distribution and retail would be the same thing if Micro worked with direct sales. Its website has a map that presents stores in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. That may mean it does not work with direct sales in these countries, even if it may do so depending on the company that is dealing with the Microlino in a given country – and if this country’s legislation allows direct sales, for example.
Whether the Astara Group will distribute and resell Microlinos in Spain and Germany or only deliver them to dealerships, there’s a more critical aspect of the deal. If the Spanish company perceives a high sales potential for these electric bubble cars in other markets, it may help Micro expand into all the places where it already works. The only restriction in doing so is Microlino’s production pace. We’ll soon let you know if that is the case.