MGA 1600 Coupe Is the Essential British Sports Car You Never Knew You Missed

In today’s auto world, British car manufacturing is defined by the few, yet potent players that for years have redefined the luxury and sports car segments of the market. But the local industry’s beginnings were much more humble, albeit equally as exciting,
One of the most troubled brands the British ever had was MG. The nameplate was ill-fatedly born in 1924 as Morris Garages Limited, and was almost immediately hit by a series of problems that forced to sell, repeatedly, until it got diluted beyond recognition.
But there was a time, long ago, when MG thrived. Under the umbrella of the British Motor Corporation, the marque managed to have in the early 1960s the product with the highest export percentage of any British car. And to blame of a model called MGA.
Introduced as a replacement for the MG TF 1500 Midget in 1955, the MGA was a revolution in terms of design in the post-war years, and of the over 100,000 units made in seven years, only about 6,000 were meant for the local market. The rest went to the global market.
That means there aren’t so many right-hand drive MGAs to go around, and when one pops up somewhere, it is sure to turn heads. Like this 1961 MGA 1600 coupe getting ready to sell during the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Classic & Competition Car Sale this weekend.
Packing an original 1.6-liter engine with just 79 hp on tap, this particular MGA is extremely rare because it is one of just few to remain in such good condition. Sure, restoration work that was done over the years helped.
According to the auction house, the car is a barn-find, having been dug up in 2012 and purchased by a fan. The owner had a lot of work done to it, spending about £10,000 ($13,000) to have it remade.
Now, the car is expected to fetch about £24,000.
But there was a time, long ago, when MG thrived. Under the umbrella of the British Motor Corporation, the marque managed to have in the early 1960s the product with the highest export percentage of any British car. And to blame of a model called MGA.
Introduced as a replacement for the MG TF 1500 Midget in 1955, the MGA was a revolution in terms of design in the post-war years, and of the over 100,000 units made in seven years, only about 6,000 were meant for the local market. The rest went to the global market.
That means there aren’t so many right-hand drive MGAs to go around, and when one pops up somewhere, it is sure to turn heads. Like this 1961 MGA 1600 coupe getting ready to sell during the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Classic & Competition Car Sale this weekend.
Packing an original 1.6-liter engine with just 79 hp on tap, this particular MGA is extremely rare because it is one of just few to remain in such good condition. Sure, restoration work that was done over the years helped.
According to the auction house, the car is a barn-find, having been dug up in 2012 and purchased by a fan. The owner had a lot of work done to it, spending about £10,000 ($13,000) to have it remade.
Now, the car is expected to fetch about £24,000.