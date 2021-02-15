Metal and Wood 1930 Ford Model A Is a Real Classic Looker

So, are you a sucker for pickup trucks but kind of tired of having to choose from the new ones that pretty much look the same, no matter who makes them? Then here’s something that might be right up your alley, a vintage truck that could probably carry stuff at the farm and shine down the road at some parade with equal success.
It’s a Ford Model A you’re looking at, part of the family that succeeded the incredibly successful Model T on the American automotive scene. Made from 1928 to 1931, it came in so many body styles it could make modern-day cars feel ashamed of what they have to offer.
Truck is, of course, on that list, only that Ford’s interpretation was significantly different from what we have here. That's because even if this thing retains the classic look of the era at first glance, it’s not exactly how Ford envisioned it.
Mixing the red metal body parts at the front and sides with the wood that makes up the rear of the two-seater cabin and the sides of the bed at the back, the A looks like a strange half this-half that affair, part classic and part utilitarian, but one that is certain to turn heads wherever is shown.
And it’s functional, too, moving along under the power provided by an L-head inline 4-cylinder engine linked to a 3-speed manual transmission. The truck was made easier to use by modern-day drivers with the fitting of a 12-volt system with alternator but also safer and more regulations-compliant with the addition of turn signals and seat belts.
This classic-looking, modernized piece of American trucking tradition is for sale, and it is going for $19,000 on Gateway Classic Cars titled as a 1930 Ford Model A C Cab. The mileage on it is listed as an “undocumented” zero.
