Meredot Wireless Charging Pad Saves You the Trouble of Swapping Batteries on E-Scooters

With micromobility technology taking over cities all around the world, we now have another aspect to concern ourselves with, which is how to recharge all these electric wheelers in the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way. This Latvian company might have a great solution to the problem: a wireless charging pad that is compatible with all the popular e-scooters out there and saves you the trouble of swapping batteries.
Meredot is based in Latvia and has recently announced that its first commercial wireless charger is now available to order. Described as a next-generation electric fueling station, this is a charging pad that can be installed in any public space, on the surface or underground, being able to do its job properly and remain unaffected by snow, rain, asphalt, ice, and so on. It can cope with temperatures between -22 to 122 degrees F (-30 to 50 Celsius).
The wireless charger consists of three components: the hardware part, which is the pad itself, and a sort of receiver that gets installed on the electric scooter. Meredot will install the device on-site, at the operator, so that the scooter manufacturer doesn’t have to do it. The third component of the charging system is the software, which allows the operator to see important data such as which scooters have been charged, when, how much, and so on.
Meredot’s smart technology allows you to recharge the scooter regardless of how you place it on the pad, as charging is effective at any angle and in a 10 to 15 cm (4 to 6 in) range.
According to the manufacturer, as reported by Electrive, while the wireless charging pad has been initially designed for electric scooters, in the future, the platform could be used to recharge other electric vehicles and devices as well, such as e-bikes, mopeds, even delivery robots, and wheelchairs. Right now, the charging pad is compatible with pretty much all the popular e-scooter brands, such as Bolt, Lime, Bird, and so on.
The wireless charging pad is available for purchase, but you have to contact Meredot for more information.
