This Wireless Phone Charger Fixes One of the Biggest Problems of Every Driver

There are hundreds, maybe thousands of car phone chargers out there, and some of them don’t cost more than a couple of bucks on the likes of AliExpress and eBay. 1 photo



While the listing is currently under the “Coming soon” category, which means it’s not yet available for crowdfunding, the new wireless charger claims to be developed by HTC, the same company that launched plenty of phone models but which is now fighting for survival in this particular side of the industry.



And while very little information is provided, the wireless phone charger looks intriguing, especially because it comes equipped with a feature few other devices have today.



It's an automatic position adjustment that allows it to place your phone in the right place for proper wireless charging. In other words, you just put your phone in the charger and then it automatically adjusts its position to make sure it achieves perfect charging coil alignment. Since it's a universal charger, this is something that comes in incredibly handy, as it can therefore work with devices of all sizes, including both iPhone and Android phones.



The wireless charger is said to come with a so-called “power detection algorithm” to help it with the whole thing and operates automatically without the need for any manual input.



As for the charging process itself, it offers 15-Watt wireless output and uses a USB Type-C connector to get the power from the car. It can be installed both on the dashboard and the windshield.



No specifics have been offered regarding the date when this charger should go live on Indiegogo, so we’ll be back with a follow-up post when we get more information about it.



