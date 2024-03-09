Mercedes S-Class Wants To Have Fun, Gets Touched by the Rendering Fairy

Purists might agree to disagree, but luxury models can rock other hues besides the traditional black and still look good. One particular Maybach we covered a few months back proves it, as does the Mercedes-Benz S-Class pictured below.
Mind you, pictured is too big a word. The one we're looking for here is rendered, as it calls Fantasy Land home. It has 412donklife on Instagram behind it, rocking multiple virtual modifications that make it look worthy of sitting under the spotlight at a tuning show.
The Metallic Million Dollar Penny paint finish is one of the most important novelties. The lively hue covers all body panels and was partially sprayed onto the alloys. The latter came from Forgiato. They're called the K-2 and are available in 24 inches, yet they appear slightly bigger here. They fit under the arches without chopping and feature rubber-band tires wrapped around them.
Curious about the black accents providing some contrast to the rose gold-ish-like finish? They came from Mansory in the shape of a body kit. The add-ons can be seen at the sides, in the form of new skirts, up front, where it has a new apron with side blades, and at the rear, where the diffuser and trunk lid spoiler can be found. Other attachments are on deck, alongside smoked lighting units, privacy windows, and a chrome-delete package.
Now, if these renderings have opened your appetite for a similar build, you will have to cough out at least $114,500 for a new Mercedes S-Class. That's the car's MSRP in the United States, and for the money, you will get the S 500 4Matic, packing a 3.0L inline-six mild-hybrid that enjoys 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW) and 384 lb-ft (521 Nm) of torque, and does 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.9 seconds.
The S 580e 4Matic PHEV is slightly punchier and half a second quicker and starts at $122,550 before destination. The range-topping S 580 4Matic brings a 4.0L bi-turbo V8 to the firepower party and commands at least $124,000. It has 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW) on tap and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque and is just as fast to 60 mph as the electrified variant, taking 4.4 seconds.
Multiple tuners can unlock more power, and if additional luxury is what the doctor ordered, then you could opt for the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic or the S 680 4Matic, which start at $193,400 and $229,000, respectively.
By the looks of it, this Mercedes-Benz S-Class also features a chassis enhancement, likely in the form of shorter springs. As a result, it would be bouncier and not that comfortable compared to its stock self if it were real, especially with the large wheels and ultra-thin rubber. Thus, these modifications wouldn't do justice to what is a very comfortable machine.
