Can't Afford the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class PHEV? How About the Normal Benz Model Instead?

Last week Mercedes-Maybach introduced its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, the S 580 e. Now the same powertrain is gracing the regular Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the United States.
Baptized the Mercedes-Benz S 580 e 4Matic, it is already available to order and will start making its way to dealers nationwide in the first half of the year. Joining the S 500 4Matic and S 580 4Matic, it starts at $122,550, not counting the $1,150 destination and delivery charge. As a result, it is $8.050 more expensive than the former, undercutting the latter by $1,450.
Beneath the familiar-looking skin lies the same drivetrain as the one used in its Mercedes-Maybach counterpart. It uses a turbocharged straight-six engine, with 3.0 liters in displacement, pumping out 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, and 362 horsepower. Backing up the internal combustion unit is an electric motor, which brings an extra 148 hp to the party, and an additional 354 lb-ft (480 Nm).
Thanks to the total system output of 503 hp and the torque that is rated at 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), the Mercedes-Benz S 580 e is just as fast to 60 mph (97 kph) as its Maybach counterpart. It needs 5.1 seconds to deal with the sprint and will top out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 87 mph (140 kW) when running in the all-electric mode. Supporting 60 kW DC fast charging and taking 20 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%, the 21.5 kWh battery pack gives it a zero-emission driving range of more than 62 miles (100 km).
Mercedes says that the E-Active Body Control active suspension, operating on 48 volts, is an optional extra. This feature can be combined with the standard Airmatic air suspension for enhanced driving comfort. The system adjusts the spring and damper forces on each wheel individually, counteracting the roll, pitching, and lifting movements, and has the ability of raising the body in the event of a side accident.
The new S 580 e from Benz has even more things in common with the Maybach variant, including the rear-seat comfort options such as the calf massage function for those sitting at the back, said to stimulate circulation and help prevent fatigue. Adaptive lighting is available too, allowing the adjustment of the brightness and color temperature. The position of the LED spotlights can be adjusted, either for reading or contributing to the luxury atmosphere of the car.
On a final note, we will remind you that the new Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e is not available in the United States, where those interested in such a ride will have to settle for the S 580 4Matic mild-hybrid V8 or the S 680 4Matic, which has a bi-turbo V12.
