Mercedes-Maybach 6 Convertible to Headline 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

7 Aug 2017, 11:29 UTC ·
by
Through Instagram, Mercedes-Benz design head Gorden Wagener confirmed that this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance would see the three-pointed star premiere an all-new concept car. The clip reveals the design of the wheels, joined by sketches of the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept and the IAA Concept.
“There will be a big surprise again! Greetings from our design headquarters in Sindelfingen,” is all Wagener had to say about the mysterious concept. Autocar, meanwhile, believes the newcomer will be the 6 Concept with a soft top instead of a fixed metal roof. Through the still-unconfirmed 6 Convertible Concept, the British publication believes that Mercedes’ Maybach division plans to develop a rival to ultra-luxury ragtops such as the Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Autocar also reports that “production versions of the Maybach 6 models could be assembled by a new bespoke coachbuilding operation to provide customers of its higher-end models with greater freedom in customizing their cars.” Bearing in mind Bentley does pretty much the same thing with the Mulliner personal commissioning department, the media’s assumption does make sense.

Similarly to the coupe, the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Convertible Concept is expected to integrate the forerunner’s all-wheel-drive electric powertrain. The name of the game is 750 horsepower. On the subject of range, the 80 kWh lithium-ion battery is, according to the automaker, good for 500 kilometers as per the NEDC testing procedure. As per the EPA, that would be 200+ miles.

Other than Mercedes’ surprise, the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will see BMW take the veils of the successor of the Z4. And just like the three-pointed star, the Bavarian automaker will introduce the all-new roadster as a concept instead of a production-ready car.

On an electrified tangent, Mercedes-Benz outlined its plans for the near future. By 2022, the company will debut at least 10 electric vehicles, branded EQ Power and EQ Power+. The latter suffix will be exclusive to Mercedes-AMG. The first EQ-branded products, however, are expected to be a GLC-sized crossover and a compact hatchback baptized EQ-A.

 

