Mercedes-Benz Superdackel Nodding Dog Is Dressed Like Charlie Sheen, Has Two Nasty Pals

As you’re reading this, the 2023 CES is in full swing in Las Vegas, with the show now on its second day. That means pretty much all major premieres have already been shown, and I have to admit, with a few minor exceptions, it doesn’t seem there’s all that much to brag about this year, at least as far as the automotive industry is concerned.
The following is not about some auto-moto development either, even if it involves one of the biggest names in the industry, Mercedes-Benz. No, this is about an unexpected interpretation of a world-favorite toy, proudly displayed in cars all over this world in various shapes and sizes.
In its quest to reach new audiences by getting itself involved in arts and entertainment (yes, it does that too), Mercedes-Benz used the Vegas event to introduce Superdackel, a new version of the nodding dog, and at the same time a character in the Superplastic universe that also includes main characters Janky and Guggimon.
Don’t worry if the names in the above paragraph make no sense to you. In a nutshell, we’re talking about an up-and-coming entertainment brand, Superplastic, which in its quest to become famous is animating celebrities (not only), but also turning them into toys it then sells. Janky and Guggimon are among the most famous of the brand’s products.
The Superdackel is thus the latest entry in the toy series (and not only). It’s a brownish dog dressed up in a way that reminds me of Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men, minus the huge Mercedes star around its neck and the gold canine, and named after the original nodding dog, Wackeldackel.
It would seem Mercedes has big plans for this character. First of all, its booth at CES shows a life-size one (if such a thing can be life-size), an 8.2-foot figure (2.5 meters) that towers over visitors.
Then, it released together with Superplastic a 1-minute long clip showing the adventures of all two animated characters we mentioned above (and looking particularly evil and vicious in this clip) as they turn Wackeldackel into Superdackel. Then, there is a toy made after the new character, which is already listed as sold-out on Superplastic’s website. And, finally, expect a flood of social media posts on this subject in the days ahead.
Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz VP of communications, and Paul Budnitz, Superplastic CEO both said the things that are happening these days with Superdackel are only the tip of the iceberg for what's expected to be “quite the road trip" in the year ahead. It is, of course, unclear at this point exactly what that means.
The two companies are so serious about this that they’ve even set up a special tool to be used by those interested in developments and be kept up to date with future Superdackel developments.
