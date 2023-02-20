Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition Goes 'Limitless' on Staggered ANRKYs

In the grand scheme of the automotive industry, although most automakers are direct rivals, there is never a shortage of past, present, and future collaborations.
Some of them go down in history as major failures, such as the DaimlerChrysler association from 1998 to 2007 which was initially heralded as the biggest international deal of the kind, but ultimately went up in flames as the world crisis showed why Chrysler was heading into bankruptcy in the first place. Others are very successful on a technical and financial level but still get hated by a vast majority of the fan base – as is currently the case with the Toyota-BMW association to create both the G29 BMW Z4 roadster and the fifth-gen Toyota GR Supra. Meanwhile, a select few prove their worth as veritable legends.
If you want an eloquent example of the latter, positive variety, allow us to present you with the case of the 2003-2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren grand tourer. It was jointly developed by the German-American carmaker (back then, DaimlerChrysler was not the sore thumb that it is remembered today) and the rising British exotic brand McLaren Automotive because at the time Mercedes-Benz had control over 40% of the McLaren Group instead of seeing its Mercedes-AMG GT get rivaled (and bested) by the likes of McLaren’s 720S.
Although it was sold for just a few years and production was kept at a decidedly low yet fully collectible level, the Mercedes SLR McLaren is not without an abundance of fans drooling over the rather extensive series of variants like the 722 Edition, Roadster, Roadster 722 S, 722 GT, Stirling Moss, or McLaren Edition. Speaking of Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss, the 722 Edition was also dedicated to its illustrious career – more precisely to the victory by Moss and co-driver Denis Jenkinson in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR labeled ‘722’ at the Mille Miglia, in 1955.
The variant had the hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged aluminum V8 engine massaged from 617 ponies to 641 horsepower and could sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.2s on its way to a 209-mph (337 kph) top speed. In addition to better performance, it was also more exclusive than a regular Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, as production was capped at just 150 examples. And now, of course, the 722 edition has become a veritable car ‘unicorn.’
No worries, some of them will not bow out of the public’s attention to live a secluded lifestyle. Quite on the contrary, as it turns out from the latest customization project by the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. And no, this is not a silver arrow for Kim Kardashian – and instead, it’s just the first stage of the transformation for Jas Mathur, an entrepreneur better known as the founder and CEO of Emblaze ONE Inc. and Limitless Performance Inc. (LimitlessX). For now, do admire its sweeping lines and the cool, 20/21-inch staggered ANRKY aftermarket wheels!
If you want an eloquent example of the latter, positive variety, allow us to present you with the case of the 2003-2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren grand tourer. It was jointly developed by the German-American carmaker (back then, DaimlerChrysler was not the sore thumb that it is remembered today) and the rising British exotic brand McLaren Automotive because at the time Mercedes-Benz had control over 40% of the McLaren Group instead of seeing its Mercedes-AMG GT get rivaled (and bested) by the likes of McLaren’s 720S.
Although it was sold for just a few years and production was kept at a decidedly low yet fully collectible level, the Mercedes SLR McLaren is not without an abundance of fans drooling over the rather extensive series of variants like the 722 Edition, Roadster, Roadster 722 S, 722 GT, Stirling Moss, or McLaren Edition. Speaking of Sir Stirling Craufurd Moss, the 722 Edition was also dedicated to its illustrious career – more precisely to the victory by Moss and co-driver Denis Jenkinson in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR labeled ‘722’ at the Mille Miglia, in 1955.
The variant had the hand-built 5.4-liter supercharged aluminum V8 engine massaged from 617 ponies to 641 horsepower and could sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and to 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.2s on its way to a 209-mph (337 kph) top speed. In addition to better performance, it was also more exclusive than a regular Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, as production was capped at just 150 examples. And now, of course, the 722 edition has become a veritable car ‘unicorn.’
No worries, some of them will not bow out of the public’s attention to live a secluded lifestyle. Quite on the contrary, as it turns out from the latest customization project by the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. And no, this is not a silver arrow for Kim Kardashian – and instead, it’s just the first stage of the transformation for Jas Mathur, an entrepreneur better known as the founder and CEO of Emblaze ONE Inc. and Limitless Performance Inc. (LimitlessX). For now, do admire its sweeping lines and the cool, 20/21-inch staggered ANRKY aftermarket wheels!