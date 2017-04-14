Mercedes-Benz Might Not Sell Diesels In The USA, MY2017 Cars Not Approved by EPA

Mercedes-Benz has not received the EPA’s approval to sell MY2017 diesel-engined vehicles in the USA
.
With that in mind, company officials were asked by reporters if the brand they are representing intends to sell diesels in the U.S. in the future
.
The chief of the American division of Mercedes-Benz replied, and he stated that it had not been decided if the brand will resume selling oil-burners in the land of Uncle Sam.
As Automotive News
remarked, Dietmar Exler, the CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz USA, has told reporters that representatives of the firm are in contact with the EPA regarding diesel-engined vehicles. The President of Daimler’s American branch stated that he was not aware of the status of those discussions.
While it may seem strange that the CEO of an entire division is not aware of what is going to happen regarding the products that unit sells and governmental authorities in the area where the firm is operating, we do not think that anything is wrong.
First of all, compression-ignited engines
only accounted for 2 or 3 percent of the brand’s volume in the USA. Secondly, Mercedes-Benz is doing well when sales are concerned, so there’s a chance that those volumes have not affected the yearly figures of the marque.
After all, Daimler’s line of SUVs is rising in sales charts, and the company’s hatchbacks and sedans are also on an upward trend.
The Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal
has caused the increased attention from the Environmental Protection Agency. From there, all manufacturers were subjected to further scrutiny when attempting to homologate oil-burners to sell in the country.
Mercedes-Benz has already been affected, as it suffered delays and still has not obtained the approval to sell the C-Class diesel
in the U.S.
If the German carmaker does not get the approval to sell MY2018 oil-burners in the United States, there’s a chance that this kind of engine will not be resumed in the country. European clients will not be affected, and the same applies to other markets.