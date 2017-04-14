autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Might Not Sell Diesels In The USA, MY2017 Cars Not Approved by EPA

 
14 Apr 2017, 9:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Mercedes-Benz has not received the EPA’s approval to sell MY2017 diesel-engined vehicles in the USA.
With that in mind, company officials were asked by reporters if the brand they are representing intends to sell diesels in the U.S. in the future.

The chief of the American division of Mercedes-Benz replied, and he stated that it had not been decided if the brand will resume selling oil-burners in the land of Uncle Sam.

As Automotive News remarked, Dietmar Exler, the CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz USA, has told reporters that representatives of the firm are in contact with the EPA regarding diesel-engined vehicles. The President of Daimler’s American branch stated that he was not aware of the status of those discussions.

While it may seem strange that the CEO of an entire division is not aware of what is going to happen regarding the products that unit sells and governmental authorities in the area where the firm is operating, we do not think that anything is wrong.

First of all, compression-ignited engines only accounted for 2 or 3 percent of the brand’s volume in the USA. Secondly, Mercedes-Benz is doing well when sales are concerned, so there’s a chance that those volumes have not affected the yearly figures of the marque.

After all, Daimler’s line of SUVs is rising in sales charts, and the company’s hatchbacks and sedans are also on an upward trend.

The Volkswagen Dieselgate scandal has caused the increased attention from the Environmental Protection Agency. From there, all manufacturers were subjected to further scrutiny when attempting to homologate oil-burners to sell in the country.

Mercedes-Benz has already been affected, as it suffered delays and still has not obtained the approval to sell the C-Class diesel in the U.S.

If the German carmaker does not get the approval to sell MY2018 oil-burners in the United States, there’s a chance that this kind of engine will not be resumed in the country. European clients will not be affected, and the same applies to other markets.
Mercedes-Benz diesel engines diesel USA EPA emissions Daimler
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our Mercedes-Benz Testdrives:

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA77
MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG 4Matic88
MERCEDES-BENZ GL63 AMG77
MERCEDES-BENZ SL63 AMG 91
MERCEDES-BENZ G500 Cabriolet73
MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG 80
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster90
MERCEDES-BENZ ML35075
MERCEDES-BENZ E 350 CDI Coupe 74
MERCEDES-BENZ C 200 CGI 71