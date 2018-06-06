Mercedes-Benz Launches Its First U.S. Subscription Service for Luxury Cars

The only thing better than one luxury car is the ability to switch between several luxury cars, with no mileage limits, at the single touch of a button. World, meet the first broad U.S. subscription plan for luxury cars, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz: the Mercedes-Benz Collection.

“We're always looking to stay ahead of our customers' needs and wants, as well as to bring new people to the brand,” Dietmar Exler, president and CEO for MBUSA, says. “We know there is a market opportunity for people who would like the ability to move in and out of vehicles, depending on what they need or want at a particular point in time, or who don't want to own a vehicle right now. That's why we are excited to test the waters with Mercedes-Benz Collection.”



Drivers interested in the program have to download the new Mercedes-Benz Collection app and fill in the details required, credit card number and a photo of a valid driver’s license included. Once their credit and history is verified, they move on to fill the profile of their desired car(s), as well as a date and location for their first pick-up. A local concierge will deliver the car with a full tank, and will also see to future car flips, which can be requested at a single touch of a button in the same app.



The monthly fee includes unlimited mileage, and also maintenance, the actual flips and insurance.



"Customer's appetites are changing when it comes to how they access products and services, and our financial and mobility services are evolving to fit those demands. Adding Mercedes-Benz Collection's subscription services to our product portfolio is a natural fit," Geoff Robinson, vice president, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, adds. Based on the idea that there are drivers of luxury cars who would like to be able to switch between various models depending on their needs, without actually having to purchase them, the plan is now underway in 2 U.S. cities: Nashville, TN and Philadelphia, PA. Representatives for the carmaker are convinced that the pilot will be a success, which means more offerings will follow.The plan includes a fixed starting fee of $495 and a fixed monthly fee that can range from $1,095 to $2,995, depending on the city and the tier the driver opts for. There are 3 tiers in the program, with 2 available in each city included in the program. Users opt for a tier and a payment plan that best suits their needs, as they include various models of Mercedes-Benz cars, from Mercedes-AMG models to SUVs, sedans, coupes and roadsters