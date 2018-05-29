autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG Mild Hybrid 53 Series Goes on Sale

29 May 2018, 7:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After being busy in the beginning of the year with the launch of a host of new models, Mercedes-AMG is now getting ready to earn some money.
6 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+
The carmaker announced on Monday three AMG models will become available for order in Germany with immediate effect. The three models are the CLS 53 4MATIC+, E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet.

All three models are equipped with Mercedes’ new mild-hybrid system it calls EQ boost. That means under the body of the cars the 3.0-liter 6 cylinder engine gets paired to a starter generator and a 48 V electrical system for an extra boost of power.

The combustion engine develops on its own a top 435 horsepower in all three models. That troop is reinforced by the 16 kW provided by the generator, which alos provides an extra 250 Nm of torque.

The combustion engine in the 53 series is linked to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

All the models that begin selling this week set themselves apart from the others in the series. On the outside, they come with twin-blade radiator grille in silver chrome. AMG-specific side sill panels and round twin tailpipe trims. The interior comes with model-specific appointments.

For the CLS 53 4MATIC+ model alone, Mercedes will be offering an exclusive Edition 1 version. That translates into seats covered in black Nappa leather with contrasting topstitching, AMG performance steering wheel with Edition lettering, the Memory and Mirror Package and the IWC analog clock.

The three models would at first be available in Germany. The CLS 53 4MATIC+ would retail starting at 84.430 euros, the E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé for 81.592 euros and the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet for 87.066 euros.

The Edition 1 might be considered a different model altogether, as it is priced nearly 13,000 euros over the price of the model it is based on, 97.282 euros.
Mercedes-AMG mercedes-amg CLS 53 4MATIC mercedes-amg E 53 4MATIC Coup mercedes-amg E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT S Roadster CoupeMercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 