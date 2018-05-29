Mercedes-AMG Mild Hybrid 53 Series Goes on Sale

After being busy in the beginning of the year with the launch of a host of new models, Mercedes-AMG is now getting ready to earn some money.

AMG models will become available for order in Germany with immediate effect. The three models are the CLS 53 4MATIC+, E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet.



All three models are equipped with Mercedes’ new mild-hybrid system it calls EQ boost. That means under the body of the cars the 3.0-liter 6 cylinder engine gets paired to a starter generator and a 48 V electrical system for an extra boost of power.



The combustion engine develops on its own a top 435 horsepower in all three models. That troop is reinforced by the 16 kW provided by the generator, which alos provides an extra 250 Nm of torque.



The combustion engine in the 53 series is linked to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.



All the models that begin selling this week set themselves apart from the others in the series. On the outside, they come with twin-blade radiator grille in silver chrome. AMG-specific side sill panels and round twin tailpipe trims. The interior comes with model-specific appointments.



For the CLS 53 4MATIC+ model alone, Mercedes will be offering an exclusive Edition 1 version. That translates into seats covered in black Nappa leather with contrasting topstitching, AMG performance steering wheel with Edition lettering, the Memory and Mirror Package and the IWC analog clock.



The three models would at first be available in Germany. The CLS 53 4MATIC+ would retail starting at 84.430 euros, the E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé for 81.592 euros and the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet for 87.066 euros.



