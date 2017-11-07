Mercedes-Benz E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared To Go Into Limited Production

In the latest episode of Ignition, Motor Trend's Jonny Lieberman travels to Untertürkheim, Germany. It's there that he gets to sample two of the most awesome E-Class models of recent years, the all-new E63 S with a wagon body and the E400 All-Terrain 4x4.

Lieberman's first car was a hand-me-down wagon, which he wished to see covered in a flame job and fitted with big wheels. And it seems there's a like-minded engineer working at Mercedes-Benz, who with the help of his colleagues installed portal axels onto the E-Class All-Terrain which had just been launched.Mercedes has had a lot of success with cars that are fitted with such off-road gear. The G63sold about three times better than they thought it would. And they've already sold a thousand units of the G500 4x4 Squared. According to this video, the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared has been confirmed for limited production thanks to the success of its predecessors. That's news to us.Lieberman believes a few things should change, such as the V6 engine, which is supposed to be replaced by an inline-6 fitted with a 48-volt electric system. He also wishes that the 4x4 Squared were combined with the E63 to make the wagon of his dreams.Of course, such cars have limited appeal. I mean, who would want a family wagon with top luxury levels, a drift mode, off-roading capabilities and a 600+V8 engine? Who wouldn't want one seems like a better question.We'd be happy to settle for a regular E63, which is "like a fist in search of a face." Skiing adventures and rock climbing are way overrated. But hot laps of the Nurburgring in the family car sounds like the ideal vacation.