autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared To Go Into Limited Production

7 Nov 2017, 16:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In the latest episode of Ignition, Motor Trend's Jonny Lieberman travels to Untertürkheim, Germany. It's there that he gets to sample two of the most awesome E-Class models of recent years, the all-new E63 S with a wagon body and the E400 All-Terrain 4x4.
5 photos
Mercedes Will Build the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared, MT Says It's Better Than E63Mercedes Will Build the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared, MT Says It's Better Than E63Mercedes Will Build the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared, MT Says It's Better Than E63Mercedes Will Build the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared, MT Says It's Better Than E63
Lieberman's first car was a hand-me-down wagon, which he wished to see covered in a flame job and fitted with big wheels. And it seems there's a like-minded engineer working at Mercedes-Benz, who with the help of his colleagues installed portal axels onto the E-Class All-Terrain which had just been launched.

Mercedes has had a lot of success with cars that are fitted with such off-road gear. The G63 6x6 sold about three times better than they thought it would. And they've already sold a thousand units of the G500 4x4 Squared.

According to this video, the E400 All-Terrain 4x4 Squared has been confirmed for limited production thanks to the success of its predecessors. That's news to us.

Lieberman believes a few things should change, such as the V6 engine, which is supposed to be replaced by an inline-6 fitted with a 48-volt electric system. He also wishes that the 4x4 Squared were combined with the E63 to make the wagon of his dreams.

Of course, such cars have limited appeal. I mean, who would want a family wagon with top luxury levels, a drift mode, off-roading capabilities and a 600+ HP V8 engine? Who wouldn't want one seems like a better question.

We'd be happy to settle for a regular E63, which is "like a fist in search of a face." Skiing adventures and rock climbing are way overrated. But hot laps of the Nurburgring in the family car sounds like the ideal vacation.

mercedes-amg e63 wagon E400 All-Terrain Squared Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain squared
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  