2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Yellow Night Edition Looks Like the Edition 1

Boy, if I bought one of the Edition 1 version of the GLA 45, I would be pretty pissed right now. Mercedes said there was only going to be one year's worth of production, but this new Yellow Night Edition looks very similar.

If Batman got his cars fixed at a Mercedes dealership, this would be their courtesy car especially for him. But we're not talking about the modern Caped Crusader, more like the original one from the TV series because this GLA 45 is covered in pinstriping.



Basically, the special edition has the same kind of crazy rear wing and side graphics as the Edition 1. However, the paintjob is a very dark black and has been accented by yellow detailing on the front splitter, rear bumper and standard spoiler plus some stripes around the 20-inch wheels.



The inside is so crazy it needs Joker's straightjacket. There's yellow on the Recaro seats, the air vents, steer wheels and even the piping on the carpets. It might not be to everyone's liking, but if you suffer from depression, it could be the perfect pick-me-up.



The engine is completely stock, so it still produces 381 HP and 475 Nm of torque for a 0 to 100 km/h run in 4.4 seconds. It's not as fast as the new RS3, but this is still one of the craziest 2-liter engines you've ever seen. Too bad there's a new GLA 45 coming in about a year!



The Yellow Night is a special car for special people. This particular set of press photos comes from the Mercedes-Benz UK press office, as you might have guessed from the placement of the steering wheel. We're told that the model starts from £52,550, which is about 7k more than a standard GLA 45. However, it's got another 7k in options on top of that.



