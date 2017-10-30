Why Is Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive Testing at The Nurburgring?

Some Nurburgring prototype sightings are more predictable than others and coming across the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive this week was certainly a surprise.

6 photos



The presence of the 552 kW (751 PS) monster could also have something to do with Mercedes' autonomous driving efforts (that would explain the array of sensors and cameras on the test car). After all, Mercedes-Benz is one of the pioneers of the field. The electron juice sipper was spotted doing its thing at the Ring and the supercar was simply loaded with test gear (think: sensors mounted on the body and wheels, as well as cameras). However, we have to mention that the images we have here date back to 2013.This only added to the mystery surrounding the prototype and there are two main reasons we can think of that would justify the half-a-million-dollars supercar's return to the infamous German track.And no, none of those reasons have to do with the 7:56.234 lap time of the SLSCoupe Electric Drive. You see, Green Hell times have come a long way since 2013, when that chronograph number was recorded, so it is no longer relevant.Instead, we could be looking at a potential electric sportscar/supercar being developed. We're talking about more than just a spiritual successor for the SLS, since the German carmaker now runs the EQ sub-brand destined exclusively for machines that run on batteries.However, the uber-performance approach we have here seems like quite a step ahead compared to the last time we mentioned the sub-brand's name - back in September, the company introduced the EQA Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but the study stood for a 200 kW (268 hp) compact tied to the development of the next-generation A-Class.In fact, we could be looking at Mercedes-AMG reinventing itself in the face of all the new energy changes on the market. After all, Affalterbach will have to deliver go-fast versions of the three-pointed star's future electric cars.Who knows? Maybe the rumors on the electric Mercedes-AMG GT, which is supposed to land by 2020, are true.The presence of the 552 kW (751 PS) monster could also have something to do with Mercedes' autonomous driving efforts (that would explain the array of sensors and cameras on the test car). After all, Mercedes-Benz is one of the pioneers of the field.