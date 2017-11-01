Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe Reportedly Gets Extra Horsepower

Traditionally, Mercedes-AMG models are quite a lot more potent than their direct rivals, and the widebodied C63 and C63 S Coupe
are no different.
9 photos
Compared to both the BMW M4
, even in GTS guise, and the Audi RS5 Coupe
, the AMG
-ified C-Class Coupe has a lot more horsepower and torque.
As it happens, Mercedes-Benz
is not very happy with the C63 S' power output, so the model's mid-cycle facelift will allegedly try to correct that.
Just like the Mercedes-AMG GT S
, which received a small power and torque bump to 522 PS and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) with the facelift, the C63 S sedan and Coupe will also have their 4.0-liter V8s improved.
Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, naturally, but it is expected that the power increase was chosen in the detriment of much costlier weight savings. Keep in mind that there are over 100 kg (220 pounds) between a BMW M4 and a C63 S Coupe, which pretty much negate the power advantage of the AMG on the track.
While the power increase may or may not happen, the 9-speed multi-clutch transmission based on the 9G-Tronic is bound to make an appearance in the revamped AMG C-Class, both Coupe and sedan. This alone should make the two models slightly faster in a straight line, not to mention a bit more frugal on the open road.
Despite earlier rumors suggesting otherwise, the newly developed 4Matic + system will not make its way to the C63, with the model remaining rear-wheel-drive. A mild-hybrid version of the M177 V8 is also out of the question, especially since its 2021 successor is expected to feature a hybrid inline-six.
Since the non-AMG C-Class Coupe facelift should be unveiled in early 2018, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show and alongside the refreshed sedan and wagon, the V8 models are expected to go official not long after, as MY 2019.